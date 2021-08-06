Will the iPhone 13 have a serious competitor in the Pixel 6?
The smartphone wars are starting to heat up. Earlier this week, Google teased the upcoming launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and it’s a huge change of pace for the flagship handset. For one, it has a striking new design that’s both unique and eye-catching. Instead of a floating camera array in the corner, the Pixel 6 has what Google calls the Camera Bar, a horizontal strip that runs across the top half of the device. It’s one of the most original smartphones designs in years and makes the iPhone 12 look a little plain by comparison.www.macworld.com
