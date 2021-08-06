Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

2 coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics in Belarus case

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRT1n_0bJfx6EW00

TOKYO — (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country.

The International Olympic Committee said Friday it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich.

“The two coaches were requested to leave the Olympic Village immediately and have done so,” the IOC said.

It was done as an interim measure during a formal investigation “in the interest of the wellbeing of the athletes,” the Olympic body said.

Shimak and Maisevich continued to have contact with Belarusian athletes since Sunday after the IOC linked them to taking Tsimanouskaya in a car to the airport to put her on a plane to Belarus.

Tsimanouskaya had criticized team coaches on social media and is now in Poland with a humanitarian visa.

The IOC said Shimak and Maisevich “will be offered an opportunity to be heard” by its disciplinary commission investigating the case.

The Belarusian Olympic committee said both men will return to Minsk soon and “they reserve the right to appeal against the decision.”

Belarus has been in turmoil for a year since authoritarian president Aleksander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term after a state election widely viewed as rigged in his favor. The former Soviet republic has relentlessly pursued its critics.

Lukashenko also led the Belarusian Olympic committee since the 1990s until this year. His son, Viktor, was elected to replace him.

The IOC banned both Lukashenkos in December from attending the Tokyo Olympics after investigating complaints from athletes they faced reprisals and intimidation in a security crackdown after the election.

Alexander Lukashenko was also unable to attend the 2012 London Olympics because of a European Union visa ban imposed during a previous crackdown that followed a disputed election.

Still, the IOC's slate of sanctions against Belarus was criticized by activists there and international groups representing athletes who urged a full suspension of the national Olympic committee. That would have let Tsimanouskaya and the rest of the 103-member Belarusian team compete as independents under the Olympic flag.

Asked Friday about how Olympic officials had handled Belarus, IOC President Thomas Bach said it was “not in a position to change the political system in a country.”

“What our responsibility and our remit is is to protect the athletes as much and as far as we can,” Bach said, describing the incident in Tokyo as a “deplorable case."

In Belarus, Olympic officials said they were in close contact with the IOC and "shall continue to defend and protect the interests of all Belarusian athletes and coaches from any forms of discrimination, if any.”

However, Belarus was also selected by the European group of national Olympic bodies to host the 2019 European Games. That multi-sport event brought about 4,000 athletes to compete in Minsk.

___ Associated Press writer Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
54K+
Followers
59K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Ap#Ioc#European Union#National Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Belarus Sprinter Flies to Life in Exile as Her Recording of Threats From Olympic Coaches Emerge

They pleaded with her. They cajoled her. They even gave her a history lesson. And when all that failed, they tried to force her home to face the wrath of a dictator. A reported recording has emerged on the news outlet Meduza of an angry meeting at the Tokyo Olympic Village on Monday in which Belarus team chiefs tried to persuade sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to return home after criticizing her coaches on Instagram.
Sportsprimenewsghana.com

Belarus: IOC expels two coaches over Krystina Timanovskaya case

Two Belarusian coaches have lost their Olympic accreditations after allegedly attempting to force an athlete to leave the Games in Tokyo. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed that Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich had left the Olympic Village. An investigation is under way. The case of Krystina Timanovskaya caught global...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Kristina Timanowskaja from Belarus leaves the Olympics

Belarusian sprinter Kristina Timanowskaja left Tokyo on Wednesday for Austria. On Wednesday afternoon, she landed at Vienna airport. It is believed that she will travel to Warsaw from there. Poland had offered him a humanitarian visa. The flight route was altered from Warsaw to Vienna for safety reasons, Reuters news agency reported, citing a member of the Belarusian community close to the sprinter.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Belarus Olympic Committee Calls U.S. Sanctions 'Absurd'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Belarusian Olympic Committee (BOC) on Tuesday dismissed U.S. sanctions, imposed against it for alleged facilitation of money laundering and evasion of existing sanctions, as baseless and absurd. Washington on Monday slapped new sanctions on several Belarusian individuals and entities, including its Olympic committee, with the aim...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Two Belarus officials involved in Krystsina Tsimanouskaya row are removed

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has sent home two Belarus coaches accused of cutting short an athlete’s games.Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were stripped of their accreditation and asked to leave the Olympic village in Tokyo, the IOC said in a statement on Friday.Last week the pair were embroiled in a row with one of their own sprinters.Krystsina Tsimanouskaya alleges the two men attempted to force her to return home following her criticism of sporting issues. She arrived in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday evening after she refused her coaches’ alleged instruction to return to her...
ImmigrationPosted by
WDBO

Latvia declares state of emergency along its Belarus border

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Latvia declared a state of emergency Tuesday at its Belarus border, authorizing the border guards but also armed forces and police to use physical force to return migrants to the country from which they came. Latvia, like neighboring Lithuania, has faced an influx of mostly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy