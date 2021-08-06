Analysis: Once again, Cuba blames the US embargo for its domestic problems. It’s not that simple

People can have legitimate grievances and nonetheless be acting in a manner that strengthens US imperialism. Indeed, this is exactly the strategy that US imperialism pursues against its adversaries. It uses every tool at its disposal to aggravate the contradictions and antagonisms that exist within those countries that have dared to defy its hegemony. It does this in the hope of politically destabilizing them in ways that can be further exploited to produce regimes more compliant with US imperialist objectives. It is a form of naive liberalism to ignore, dismiss, or minimize the direct role of US imperialism in fomenting protests like those that occurred last week in Cuba.