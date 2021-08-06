Two New Deaths Reported In Southwest Virginia…As COVID Cases Continue To Rise

There were two new, COVID19 deaths reported in southwest Virginia by the Department of Health on Thursday. One reported in Wise Virginia and the other in Bristol, Virginia. There were also 65 new COVID 19 cases reported in the region bringing the state total to more than 540 thousand confirmed cases. Virginia’s Eastern region is also reporting a child, in the ten to 19 age range has died from COVID complications, that’s the first reported death of a child in the Eastern region since the pandemic began.