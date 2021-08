Real estate has always been a popular way for people to bring in additional income, and it has become even more popular in recent years. Thanks to apps like Air BNB and VRBO, people can now easily rent their vacation homes out. Realistically, however, there’s more to finding a renter than simply putting a listing up on the internet. That’s exactly what HGTV’s series Vacation House Rules seeks to show homeowners. During the series, people work with Scott McGillivray to figure out what they can do to transform their vacation home into an attractive space for renters. Not only does the series give people the chance to be on TV, but it also puts them in a position to make some serious cash by taking their vacation home to the next level.