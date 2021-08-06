Cancel
Weekly News for Designers № 604

By Speckyboy
speckyboy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA framework for building Open Graph images – A look at GitHub’s new Open Graph image generator. There Is No Such Thing As A CSS Absolute Unit – Learn why CSS units aren’t so absolute after all. UI patterns & design inspiration from real products – Browse this curated library...

Home & GardenStamford Advocate

Senior Housing News Launches 2021 Architecture & Design Awards Program

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. This year, communities from around the world will be able to submit new construction and renovation projects in 14 categories, including three new categories: Behavioral Health, CCRC/LPC Lite, and Small Footprint. “The 2021 SHN Architecture & Design Awards is a celebration of the greatest innovations...
WorldDezeen

This week Amanda Levete revealed a design for a fusion power station

This week on Dezeen, the design for a prototype power plant that is set to be built in the UK was unveiled by architect Amanda Levete's firm AL_A. Named the Fusion Demonstration Plant, the structure will be built on the UK Atomic Energy Authority's campus to prove the viability of Canadian energy company General Fusion's nuclear fusion technology.
Computersintelprise.com

ShadePro 3.2.9 Startup & SaaS WordPress Theme

ShadePro 3.2.9 Startup & SaaS WordPress Theme is a premium WordPress Multipurpose theme designed for Startup, SaaS Business, App, Softwares etc. It was built based in the latest trends in design style and typography choices. With ShadePro, you can easily customize your site by adding text and images through our drag-and-drop page builder, Elementor – no coding required! You also have access to over 50+ amazing pre-made templates that are ready for immediate use on your new website.
Coding & Programmingusabilitygeek.com

Research for Embedded GUI Design: What You Need to Know

When it comes to embedded GUI, the device you’re designing for shapes the entire process. Its technical and contextual characteristics define the bounds between which the designer must work to uncover the best possible solutions. But how does this affect the user research process? What insights and nuances should a...
Coding & Programmingspeckyboy.com

8 CSS Snippets for Creating Split-Screen Layouts

Split-screen UIs have become a popular way to showcase content. We often think of them as being utilized in areas where we want users to choose between two options. But we’re also seeing other creative uses of the technique. For example, a split-screen can also be used to great effect...
InternetPosted by
Creative Bloq

WordPress vs Squarespace

WordPress vs Squarespace! Which is the right web builder for your needs? Trying to select the best website builder for your new website or portfolio can seem like an impossible task, especially if you don’t have a lot of experience in the field. There are countless high-quality options available, and they all have their own selling points and use cases.
SoftwareLumia UK

Visual Studio 2022 Preview 3 now available!

We experienced some issues yesterday with the roll out which have now been resolved. Please, go ahead and download and update to Preview 3. We are excited to announce the third preview release of Visual Studio 2022! With Preview 3 there are more new capabilities on the themes of personal and team productivity, modern development, and constant innovation. In this blog we’re going to highlight a few of the new capabilities of Visual Studio 2022 Preview 3. We’d love for you to download it, try it out, and join us in shaping the next major release of Visual Studio with your feedback.
ComputersMacworld

Onyx review: A must-have utility for your Mac software toolbox

There’s a reason Onyx has been among the tools of choice for Mac techies for such a long time. It offers a great set of tools and an incredible level of customization. Since the days of Mac OS X 10.2 Jaguar, Onyx has been in the arsenal of Mac techies to help fix Macs and assorted operating system weirdness. It’s been a long time since the heady days of 2003, and along the way, French developer Joël Barrièrehas has continuously released steady updates of the popular free customization and maintenance tool.
Softwareintelprise.com

WP AMP v9.3.27 Accelerated Mobile Pages for WordPress and WooCommerce

WP AMP v9.3.27 Accelerated Mobile Pages for WordPress and WooCommerce is a premium WordPress plugin which adds support for Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) for WooCommerce. With this plugin, it takes just a couple of clicks to make your website go mobile. AMP HTML is an open source initiative by Google...
Computersspeckyboy.com

As WordPress Changes, the Pressure to Adapt Rises

Software changes all the time. Some tweaks are subtle and melt into the background. Others, however, can be real paradigm shifts. What’s happened with WordPress in the past few years certainly seems to fit into the latter category. First, it was the rather massive switch from the classic editing experience...
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

What is Coding? Computer Coding Definition

When you're starting your coding journey, one of the most exciting – and at times overwhelming – things about it is just how much there is to learn. You'll discover different languages, frameworks, libraries, inventions and conventions. One technology often requires knowledge of another one, and everything seems to be...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 Review: The Ultimate DIY Keypad

The best codable keypad on the market, Adafruit’s MacroPad RP2040 is stuffed with features you won’t find elsewhere. There’s a small, but interesting cottage industry in Raspberry Pi-powered macro keypads you can use to add some custom functions to your PC. A few years ago, Pimoroni launched its Keybow, which relies on a Raspberry Pi Zero but you need to wait for it to boot every time you plug it in and you have to program it in Lua. Then, this year, the Pimoroni came out with Pimoroni Keybow RP2040 and the Pico RGB Keypad base, which use the Raspberry RP2040 CPU and work with a variety of programming languages, including CircuitPython. And, given that the Raspberry Pico and other RP2040 boards can double as USB HID devices, there are several tutorials that explain how to build custom keypads using them.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Visualize GitHub Repos with Python: Trawling Github for Useful Projects and Interview Tips

Step-by-step walkthrough to scrape, cluster, and visualize GitHub repositories. Everyone here is familiar with Github. Software engineers and data scientists use Github to find inspirations from open-source projects and gather tips for technical interviews. Github API provides a convenient way to query repositories based on popularity, programming languages, and contributors....
Coding & ProgrammingTechCrunch

No-code is code

Over the past few years, there’s been growing talk about “no code” platforms, but this is no new phenomenon. The reality is, ever since the first programmable devices, computer scientists have regularly developed breakthroughs in how we “code” computer software. The first computers were programmed with switches or punch cards,...
Computersmakeuseof.com

10 Google Font Pairings You Should Use in Your Designs

As a designer, your creative work is a combination of form and content. You make an effort to present your design in an attractive form to your audience, and that includes paying close attention to the fonts you use. During the design process, you can use Google Fonts to create...

