Indulge In A Mouth-Watering International Inspired Meal And Craft Cocktails When You Dine At This Vermont Restaurant
Located in Manchester, Vermont, The Silver Fork is the perfect restaurant to dine at if you’re celebrating a special occasion, on a romantic date, or a foodie who enjoys indulging in a mouth-watering meal.
Since 2011, Chef Mark French and his wife Melody have served as the team behind The Silver Fork. While Chef French works on creating international-inspired meals with seasonal and local ingredients, Melody is the resident mixologist and sommelier. Because new dishes are constantly being created, diners come from near and far to savor the food at this local eatery.
