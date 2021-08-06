Indulge In A Mouth-Watering International Inspired Meal And Craft Cocktails When You Dine At This Vermont Restaurant

Located in Manchester, Vermont, The Silver Fork is the perfect restaurant to dine at if you’re celebrating a special occasion, on a romantic date, or a foodie who enjoys indulging in a mouth-watering meal.

Since 2011, Chef Mark French and his wife Melody have served as the team behind The Silver Fork. While Chef French works on creating international-inspired meals with seasonal and local ingredients, Melody is the resident mixologist and sommelier. Because new dishes are constantly being created, diners come from near and far to savor the food at this local eatery.

To reach The Silver Fork, head to 48 West Road in Manchester, Vermont. The restaurant has recently moved and is now located in the Mark Skinner Library.

Part of your fine dining experience at The Silver Fork will include a stunning and intimate atmosphere.

Along with an array of international inspired dishes on the menu, start your meal with this display of fresh and local Vermont cheese.

In addition to sipping on a hand crafted cocktail, sample some wines by ordering a flight. The staff is also happy to help you choose a wine to go with your special meal.

Indulge in deconstructed comfort food classics during your fine dining experience at The Silver Fork.

It's not every day that you get to say that you delved into a decadent swan ice cream dessert.

And, be prepared to share one of the jaw-dropping desserts served at this fine dining restaurant.

For more information about The Silver Fork and to make a reservation, visit their website. If you’d like to learn about more fine dining restaurants in Vermont, take a look at this article: 15 Best Restaurants In Vermont That Belong On Your Dining Bucket List.