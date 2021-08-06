Cancel
Record Drug Busts and Illegal Raves: Welcome to Summer on Spain's Party Islands

Cover picture for the articlePolice on the Spanish island of Mallorca have made their biggest ever drug bust, in the wake of a rise in illegal parties being held on the Balearics. During a house raid in Mallorca’s capital Palma on Wednesday cops found over 21,000 ecstasy pills, 3.5 kilos of speed, 3.5 kilos of ketamine shards, two kilos of “pink cocaine” suspected of being 2CB, more than a kilo of ketamine powder, along with hashish and five kilos of cutting agents.

