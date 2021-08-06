Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

ANYbotics Boosts Autonomous Mobile Robots With Velodyne Lidar Sensors

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Equipped with Velodyne Puck™ Sensors, ANYbotics Robots Automate Industrial Inspections. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. announced ANYbotics is equipping its autonomous mobile robots with Velodyne’s Puck lidar sensors. ANYbotics robots provide industrial operators with an automated robotic inspection solution to support efforts in monitoring and maintaining plants. ANYbotics’ four-legged robot ANYmal performs...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Robots#Legged Robot#Anybotics#Anymal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Businessdronedj.com

DroneDeploy has acquired robotic software company Rocos

Drones and ground-based robots are starting to work together. When it comes to enterprise work, particularly industrial inspections and surveillance, you just can’t beat the combination when it comes to some applications. And so it’s both not surprising and pretty forward-thinking that DroneDeploy has acquired New Zealand-based robotic software company Rocos.
Softwareaithority.com

Velodyne Lidar Introduces Vella Development Kit For Building Autonomous Solutions

New Software Toolkit Simplifies the Development of Lidar-based Applications. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR, ) announced a new software development kit which allows customers to utilize the advanced capabilities of Velodyne’s Vella lidar perception software in their autonomous solutions. The Vella Development Kit (VDK) enables companies to accelerate time to market for bringing cutting-edge lidar capabilities to autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), mobile delivery devices, industrial robotics, drones and more.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

RoboSense Partners with GAC Aion to Deliver Mass-produced Advanced Autonomous Vehicles with LiDAR

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2021-- RoboSense LiDAR, the leading Smart LiDAR Sensor provider and GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (“GAC Aion”) set up by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd (GAC Group，6601238.SH，02238.HK), a Fortune 500 company and one of the automobile groups with the most complete industry chain in China jointly announced that GAC has selected RoboSense’s second-generation intelligent solid-state LiDAR equipped with the ADiGO autonomous driving system，and will be mass-produced on a variety of autonomous driving models including the Aion LX of GAC Aion.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Webots.HPC: A Parallel Robotics Simulation Pipeline for Autonomous Vehicles on High Performance Computing

In the rapidly evolving and maturing field of robotics, computer simulation has become an invaluable tool in the design process. Webots, a state-of-the-art robotics simulator, is often the software of choice for robotics research. Even so, Webots simulations are often run on personal and lab computers. For projects that would benefit from an aggregated output dataset from thousands of simulation runs, there is no standard recourse; this project sets out to mitigate this by developing a formalized parallel pipeline for running sequences of Webots simulations on powerful HPC resources. Such a pipeline would allow researchers to generate massive datasets from their simulations, opening the door for potential machine learning applications and decision tool development. We have developed a pipeline capable of running Webots simulations both headlessly and in GUI-enabled mode over an SSH X11 server, with simulation execution occurring remotely on HPC compute nodes. Additionally, simulations can be run in sequence, with a batch job being distributed across an arbitrary number of computing nodes and each node having multiple instances running in parallel. The implemented distribution and parallelization are extremely effective, with a 100\% simulation completion rate after 12 hours of runs. Overall, this pipeline is very capable and can be used to extend existing projects or serve as a platform for new robotics simulation endeavors.
TechnologyBusiness Insider

John Deere Acquires Bear Flag Robotics to Accelerate Autonomous Technology on the Farm

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million USD. Founded in 2017, the Silicon Valley-based startup develops autonomous driving technology compatible with existing machines. The deal accelerates the development and delivery of automation and autonomy on the farm and supports John Deere's long-term strategy to create smarter machines with advanced technology to support individual customer needs.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Robotics Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2021 to 2026

The Latest research coverage on Mobile Robotics Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
ElectronicsPhotonics.com

Geospatial Bathymetric Lidar Solution

The CZMIL SuperNova geospatial bathymetric lidar solution announced by Teledyne Optech and Teledyne CARIS provides depth performance and green laser point density through SmartSpacing technology. The device provides even and efficient point spacing, real-time processing capability for reduced post-processing time, and configurable modes for maximizing performance in different water environments....
Businessroboticsbusinessreview.com

ABB’s Acquisition of ASTI Mobile Robotics

Welcome to Episode 48 of The Robot Report Podcast, where each week Robot Report editor Steve Crowe and Mobile Robot Guide editor Mike Oitzman review the latest robotics, automation and intelligent systems news and announcements, and interview leading roboticists, leaders of innovative robotics companies, and other key members of the robotics community.
Technologytechspective.net

BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0: Assuring the Next Generation of Autonomous Cars and Robots

As we move to the increasing use of autonomous vehicles (Amazon just announced a 1K autonomous truck deal with NVIDIA) and robots, the concerns surrounding malware are only increasing. In order to mitigate the related problem and assure the integrity of the code going into the creation of these autonomous machines, a tool was needed to validate the complex code, often coming from various sources, that create the machine’s control structure. To address that need, BlackBerry has Jarvis, a software composition analysis tool that lets companies detect and list software elements assuring the variety of the components and the legal rights to use them. In addition, it looks explicitly for cybersecurity vulnerabilities and exposures.
Engineeringarxiv.org

SABER: Data-Driven Motion Planner for Autonomously Navigating Heterogeneous Robots

We present an end-to-end online motion planning framework that uses a data-driven approach to navigate a heterogeneous robot team towards a global goal while avoiding obstacles in uncertain environments. First, we use stochastic model predictive control (SMPC) to calculate control inputs that satisfy robot dynamics, and consider uncertainty during obstacle avoidance with chance constraints. Second, recurrent neural networks are used to provide a quick estimate of future state uncertainty considered in the SMPC finite-time horizon solution, which are trained on uncertainty outputs of various simultaneous localization and mapping algorithms. When two or more robots are in communication range, these uncertainties are then updated using a distributed Kalman filtering approach. Lastly, a Deep Q-learning agent is employed to serve as a high-level path planner, providing the SMPC with target positions that move the robots towards a desired global goal. Our complete methods are demonstrated on a ground and aerial robot simultaneously (code available at: this https URL).
Technologyaithority.com

Innoviz Technologies Drives Growth In Asia By Partnering With SpringCloud, Korea’s Leading Autonomous Mobility Provider

Through distribution of Innoviz’s High-resolution LiDARs, SpringCloud intends to build an autonomous driving ecosystem in Korea. Innoviz Technologies a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, and SpringCloud, a leading autonomous mobility service provider, recently completed a partnership agreement. This partnership builds on Innoviz’s strong relationships in...
Electronicstmonews.com

T-Mobile 5G: To power Sarcos Robotics’ Guardian XT robot

T-Mobile recently announced its new partnership with Sarcos Robotics. Sarcos is a leader in the development of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety. With its recent collaboration, T-Mobile will be able to integrate its 5G network into the Sarcos Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile industrial robot.
Technologyaithority.com

Innoviz Technologies and Whale Dynamic to Collaborate on Next-Generation L4 LiDAR-Driven Autonomous Driving Platform

The Collaboration Will Integrate Innoviz’s High-Performance Lidar in l4 Platforms in China. Innoviz Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, and Whale Dynamic, a “full-stack” L4 autonomous driving company based in China, today announced their collaboration on Whale Dynamic’s next-generation intelligent autonomous driving (AD) platform.
Technologyarxiv.org

Attainment Regions in Feature-Parameter Space for High-Level Debugging in Autonomous Robots

Understanding a controller's performance in different scenarios is crucial for robots that are going to be deployed in safety-critical tasks. If we do not have a model of the dynamics of the world, which is often the case in complex domains, we may need to approximate a performance function of the robot based on its interaction with the environment. Such a performance function gives us insights into the behaviour of the robot, allowing us to fine-tune the controller with manual interventions. In high-dimensionality systems, where the actionstate space is large, fine-tuning a controller is non-trivial. To overcome this problem, we propose a performance function whose domain is defined by external features and parameters of the controller. Attainment regions are defined over such a domain defined by feature-parameter pairs, and serve the purpose of enabling prediction of successful execution of the task. The use of the feature-parameter space -in contrast to the action-state space- allows us to adapt, explain and finetune the controller over a simpler (i.e., lower dimensional space). When the robot successfully executes the task, we use the attainment regions to gain insights into the limits of the controller, and its robustness. When the robot fails to execute the task, we use the regions to debug the controller and find adaptive and counterfactual changes to the solutions. Another advantage of this approach is that we can generalise through the use of Gaussian processes regression of the performance function in the high-dimensional space. To test our approach, we demonstrate learning an approximation to the performance function in simulation, with a mobile robot traversing different terrain conditions. Then, with a sample-efficient method, we propagate the attainment regions to a physical robot in a similar environment.
EngineeringPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Autonomous chess robot created by mechanical engineering graduate

Electronic and robotic enthusiasts searching for inspiration for their next project may be interested in this autonomous chest robot created by recent mechanical engineering graduate Josh Eckels. The chest robot combines artificial intelligence and elements of mechatronics, allowing you to test your chess skills against the opposing robot player on a full-size physical chessboard. Check out the video below to learn more about the project, which includes mechanical parts created using 3D printers and Arduino hardware.

Comments / 0

Community Policy