Dreamcatcher on new mini-album ‘Summer Holiday’ and experimenting with genres outside of rock

Klein has just revealed details of her fourth album. Titled after the West African season, Harmattan will land a year after the release of her third LP, Frozen. Arriving through classical label Pentatone on November 19th, the record challenges the classical genre with nods to grime, drone, R&B, pop and improvisational jazz. The album includes all original production and vocals from the South London artist, with the exception of the track "skyfall," which features vocals from Charlotte Church. The first single, "hope dealers," and its accompanying music video has also been released today. "Honestly, to me, 'hope dealers' is really an R&B tribute song to grime, Channel AKA, the neeky kids who felt they never belonged," Klein explains. "Omg Malorie Blackman too... All of that. Because lowkey, that's always been the core of everything." Watch the music video for "hope dealers."