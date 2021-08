COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the delta variant of COVID-19 picks up speed, the CDC is now asking people, even the vaccinated, to mask up when indoors. At this point, this recommendation only applies to some parts of this state. Fayette County is showing the highest level of transmission in Central Ohio, despite only having reported just over 20 new cases in recent weeks, fewer than in larger counties, but it's the rate of infection and low rate of vaccination that makes it a concern for the CDC.