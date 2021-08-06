NYS Health Department Issuing No Guidance on Reopening of Schools

The New York State Department of Health is leaving it up to local school districts to determine their plans for reopening in the fall. In a statement Thursday afternoon, State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said that school districts should develop plans to open in-person as safely as possible and recommends following guidance from the CDC and local health departments. Zucker says school districts are re-established as the controlling entity since the state's disaster emergency related to COVID-19 ended on June 25th.