NYS Health Department Issuing No Guidance on Reopening of Schools

 6 days ago

The New York State Department of Health is leaving it up to local school districts to determine their plans for reopening in the fall. In a statement Thursday afternoon, State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said that school districts should develop plans to open in-person as safely as possible and recommends following guidance from the CDC and local health departments. Zucker says school districts are re-established as the controlling entity since the state's disaster emergency related to COVID-19 ended on June 25th.

