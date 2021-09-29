The best wine deals for October 2021: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

While our summer was been somewhat colder than usual – minus a blistering heatwave that already feels like a lifetime ago – cosying up with a glass of wine is still the perfect way to greet the arrival of autumn.

Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family from who we have been separated for such a long time.

So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.

From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red , rosé and white wines .

So as the nights draw in, why not try a glass or two of something new?

The best wine deals for October 2021 are:

M&S prosecco 11%, 75cl, case of 6: Was £60, now £48, Marksandspencer.com

Why buy one bottle of the fizzy stuff when you can treat yourself to six? This dry, fruity prosecco from M&S marries light lemon, pear and apple with subtle floral flavours, making it the perfect aperitif for light bites such as fish, canapés and salads. Oh, and there’s currently a 20 per cent discount on this case of six bottles – we’ll cheers to that!

Buy now

Chapel Down flint dry, 12%, 75cl: Was £13.99, now £10.49, Waitrosecellar.com

Locally grown and produced at the Chapel Down Winery in Kent, this fresh and fragrant white vino now has 25 per cent off – so snap it up fast. On the dryer end of the scale, this bottle combines crisp fruity aromas of apple, melon and kiwi, and will go down a treat served alongside white meats, seafood or salads.

Buy now

Maree d’Ione fiano IGP Puglia, 12.5%, 75cl: Was £8.79, now £6.59, Waitrose.com

Why not opt for some planet-friendly sipping and enjoy this vegan and organic tipple, now with 25 per cent off. Produced in southern Italy with only the best organic fiano grapes, pour out and enjoy a glass of floral flavours and exotic fruits. We’ll take two.

Buy now

Caves d’Esclans ‘whispering angel’ rosé 2020, 13.5%, 75cl, case of 6: Was £137.94, now £113.94, Majestic.co.uk

At Majestic, one of the UK’s largest wine retailers, you can currently save £24 when you buy six bottles. So why not take the opportunity to top up your stash? We’ve got our eye on this “whispering angel”, one of the most popular rosés on the market. With notes of apple, pink grapefruit, peaches and cream, it’s a refreshing dinner party essential.

Buy now

Trivento Malbec reserve, 13.5%, 75cl: Was £8, now £6, Sainsburys.co.uk

As the weather cools, why not stock up on some warming rouge for autumn and beyond? This velvety malbec from Mendoza in Argentina has been aged for six months, resulting in plum, raspberry and vanilla notes that pair beautifully – as Sainsbury’s suggests – with meats and tomato dishes. And we reckon it will taste all the sweeter now that the price has been reduced by a third.

Champagne Jean de Foigny brut premier cru NV, 75cl, case of 6: Was £132, now £110, Thewinesociety.com

Deliciously priced at only £110 for a box of six, this bubbly is cause for celebration in itself. Bone dry with notes of green apple and lemon, this brut really shines when sipped alongside fish and chicken dishes – The Wine Society suggests a range of pairings, from oysters to good ol’ fish and chips. Sounds good to us.

Buy now

Faustino VII rioja rosé, 12.5%, 75cl: £7 or £31.50 for 6, Asda.com

Run, don’t walk – Asda is offering 25 per cent of a number of its wines when you buy in bottles of six, like this refreshing rosé. If you’re a fan of the pink stuff, enjoy a glass or two of this fruity number with chilled meats, pasta and rice dishes, although it works just as well on its own.

