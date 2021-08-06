Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game

otakustudy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t often watch either the Olympic Games or Commonwealth Games when they come around every four years, and I was one of those folks who fled Queensland in 2018 when the Gold Coast hosted the latter that year. I may occasionally take a gander at the opening ceremony and sometimes watch a few of the more point-based sports such as Diving and Gymnastics when there is nothing else on the telly. But like sports any other time of the year, I am not enthusiastic about them. Surprisingly, however, I have always had a soft spot for the official Olympics video games. Starting with Athens 2004 for the PlayStation 2, which I threw countless hours into, I would pick up a new game in the franchise every four years. The only exception being the Rio 2016 games, which never received an officially licensed adaptation. For the Tokyo Olympics, following their work on London 2012, SEGA returns with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game – albeit without their Australian development studio.

www.otakustudy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#The Gold Coast#Sega#Australian#Rugby Sevens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Olympic Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Aksys Games Share New Licenses and Previews at ‘All Aksys’ Event

In this current age we live in, online livestreamed events are arguably one of the best ways for publishers and developers to engage with their audiences. Last night, North American video game publisher Aksys Games held their cleverly named ‘All Aksys’ games, where they shared several new announcements around games expected to launch in 2022, along with live gameplay and trailer footage for already known games in the work.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Beta Testing for Riders Republic To Run in Late-August

Looking to dive into Riders Republic ahead of its official launch? Ubisoft has confirmed that the upcoming action-oriented racing-game will be receiving a limited Beta Test from 23 August 2021 – 25 August 2021 inclusive. The testing will be run across the Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with players invited to express their interest via the game’s official website.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Adventure Game ‘Arietta of Spirits’ Dated for 20 August Release

Aiming to offer players with a “emotion-filled narrative, no-filler gameplay, and fast paced combat”, developer Third Spirit Games together with publisher Red Art Games has announced their adventure game Arietta of Spirits will be launching digitally from 20 August 2021. The cheapest way to purchase the game is through Steam for PC, with a standard purchase price of €14,99 / $14.99 / £12.99. For a little bit more, the game is also available digitally on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Store for PC for €19,99 / $19.99 / £17.99.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Arashi: Castles of Sin Launches on PlayStation VR Tomorrow

Developer Endeavor One has announced that their stealth action VR title Arashi: Castles of Sin will launch on PlayStation VR tomorrow, August 10. Players will be able to buy the game on PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store as well as on PlayStation 5 through backward compatibility. If you want to explore feudal Japan and infiltrate castles in virtual reality this one will be for you. Oh, and there is a wolf companion. Check out the new trailer below and look out for our review soon.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Nintendo confirms Niantic’s Pikmin mobile game is scheduled for this year

The announcement earlier this year from Nintendo of America which stated that Pokemon GO developer Niantic is developing a Pikmin augmented reality game really came out of the blue as it never really came to the forefront of anyones mind. During Nintendo’s latest financial results the Kyoto-based company mentioned the Pikmin AR game for iOS and Android and said that the game is planned for release during the second half of the year. Mobile gamers in Singapore had a chance to try out the app during a short beta test and it did sound rather promising. Hopefully we should hear more about it soon.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Xbox Team Announce Plans for Gamescom 2021 Livestream

We have just come out of our “new normal” for E3 2021, and Xbox are charging forward with their intentions for the European equivalent – Gamescom. Due to COVID-19 rendering it not possible for their team to head to Cologne, Germany in 2021, the Xbox Team has confirmed they will be hosting a “100% virtual experience that you can tune in to from all over the world”.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

SEGA Reveals Sonic and Tails in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is getting special content today, featuring SEGA's iconic mascot Sonic and his sidekick Tails. The special collaboration is part of the 20th anniversary of Super Monkey Ball and the 30th birthday of Sonic. This special birthday collaboration celebrates the respective 20th and 30th Anniversaries of...
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

New Wipeout Game Coming To PS5 – Rumor

Wipeout, the futuristic racing game might be making a return onto the PlayStation 5 if a new rumor is to be believed. With added power that the PlayStation 5 boasts, as well as its SSD that allowed Ratchet & Clank to play as well as it did, this would definitely prove a smart decision if true.\
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Dodgeball Academia Review (Switch)

Dodgeball video games are having a bit of a renaissance this year. While games based on the terror of small kids in gym class across time have thrilled fans as far back as Super Dodge Ball on the NES, getting two dodgeball games in the same year certainly hasn’t been common. Yet earlier this year, we got the very good Knockout City (Our Review), and now Dodgeball Academia is here.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Adventure RPG Eastward launches on September 16 for Nintendo Switch and PC

As revealed in today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, publisher Chucklefish and Pixpil have announced that 2D adventure RPG Eastward will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) on September 16, priced at £21.99 / $24.99 / €24.99. Eastward was originally announced in 2018 for PC, with a Switch version announced...
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Darksiders III Comes to Switch in September

Finally, the entirety of the Darksiders series will be available on Nintendo Switch. Come September 30, Darksiders III will launch on the system. It will include both the Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC packs. Unleash the Fury on the go! Darksiders III is coming to Nintendo Switch™...
rpgsite.net

Tales of Arise Demo coming to PlayStation and Xbox on August 18

Bandai Namco has announced that a free demo for Tales of Arise will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One beginning on August 18. There will be no save data carryover to the main game. We had a chance to go hands-on with the...
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Lost Epic Receives 2021 Development Roadmap Leading to Full Release

Currently available on Steam as part of the Early Access initiative, Lost Epic is a 2D souls-like side-scrolling action-RPG developed by Team EARTH WARS and published by One or Eight. Mapping the route to their full release in Q4 2021 and leading to post-game content being rolled out in 2022, the development team has shared their roadmap for the project.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Nintendo Indie World Showcase - all 19 games shown off

Nintendo has held its latest Indie World Showcase, giving a window into 19 indie games that are set to arrive on Nintendo Switch over the next year or so. Kicking off the presentation was Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, a "graffiti-skating" experience developed by Team Reptile, due next year. The game showed heavy inspiration from Sega’s Jet Set Radio games, featuring a similar art style and gameplay.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Download: 12th August (Europe)

The latest Nintendo Download update for Europe has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!. Switch Retail eShop - New Releases.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Skullgirls 2nd Encore: New Umbrella Trailer Revealed

Hidden Variable Studious and Autumn Games revealed, on Skullgirls’ official Youtube Channel, the trailer of the alpha version of Skullgirls 2nd Encore’ upcoming character Umbrella, showcasing more of her playstyle and animations. Umbrella will be the second character to be featured as part of the game’s Season 1 Pass, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy