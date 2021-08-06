Cancel
Rustburg, VA

All-Area Girls Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Alaysia Oakes, Heritage

By Ben Cates
Lynchburg News and Advance
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVENTS: 100 Dash, 400 Dash, Long Jump, Triple Jump. ALL-STAR STUFF: Armed with a determined competitive edge, Alaysia Oakes has taken the track and field scene in Virginia by storm. After claiming three state titles at the Class 3 indoor championships in March, Oakes swept into June's outdoor championships by winning three more state events. She set a season-best mark of 12.19 in the 100 dash for that title and claimed the long jump with an 18-02 and the triple jump with a 38-08.25. Oakes also ran season-best times that day for runner-up finishes in the 200 dash (25.27) and 400 dash (58.12). After she entered the national scene over the winter by recording the 18th-best jump in the U.S., Oakes became an All-American for the second time this year. This summer has been a busy one for the rising senior, too. She competed this week at the AUU Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas, finishing sixth in the long jump (18-08.50) and 15th in the triple jump (38-00). Then she flew to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for an elite, invite-only, four-day triple jump clinic. One of her coaches, Shawn Webb, recently remarked that no stage is too big for Oakes. We just wonder what grand stage she'll end up on next.

