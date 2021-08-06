Cancel
Lauren Tsai's playlist of music to make art to

Cover picture for the articleA little over a month ago, having wrapped promo for her latest Netflix show Moxie, artist and actor Lauren Tsai left Los Angeles. “Since then, home’s been nowhere,” she tells us, “but it feels really good.” She’s been staying in Massachusetts, where she lived as a young child before moving to Hawaii. It’s a place where she “loves how things look”. Taking some downtime to reset before travelling for an upcoming acting job, 23-year-old Lauren has been spending her days drawing and listening to music.

