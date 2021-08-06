Lauren Tsai's playlist of music to make art to

Private Playlist is a listening session with Southern California’s most notable musical figures in their private creative environments. Quite often, when an artist reverts to using their government name, it comes with speeches about going "back to basics" and "rediscovering" oneself. That is, unless you ask Walt McClements. Prior to decamping from New Orleans to LA, he held court as a multi-instrumentalist in larger ensembles like Dark Dark Dark, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Why Are We Building Such A Big Ship?. In 2012, McClements branched off into a scaled-down project under the name Lonesome Leash and issued his first cassette, "I Am No Captain." Having established his own creative base of operations, McClements then returned to collaborating with Weyes Blood, Tara Jane O'Neil, and Mirah, among others.