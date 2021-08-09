Medtronic (MDT) to Acquire Intersect ENT (XENT) for $28.25 Per Share, $1.1 Billion Deal
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT), a global ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, in which Medtronic will acquire all outstanding shares of Intersect ENT for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction implying an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.
