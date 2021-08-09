Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Medtronic (MDT) to Acquire Intersect ENT (XENT) for $28.25 Per Share, $1.1 Billion Deal

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT), a global ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, in which Medtronic will acquire all outstanding shares of Intersect ENT for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction implying an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xent#Medtronic Plc#Intersect Ent#Xent#Streetinsider Premium#Mdt#Propel#Sinuva#Crs#Intersect Ent#Highlightsfollowing#Wamgr#Ropes Gray Llp#Goldman Sachs#Llc#Cooley Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parcion Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.80 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.30 billion.
Businessbioworld.com

Medtronic’s $1.1B buy of Intersect would solidify its footprint in ENT space

Medtronic plc reported it will acquire Intersect ENT, a deal that represents a major expansion of Medtronic’s footprint in the ear/nose/throat (ENT) space. Intersect’s products for chronic rhinosinusitis will give Medtronic access to a medical market said to be among the top 10 most expensive conditions for employers, with a potential patient population of 35 million in the U.S. alone.
Businessmassdevice.com

Medtronic to acquire Intersect ENT in $1.1B deal

(NYSE:MDT) today announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Intersect ENT (NSDQ:XENT) for $1.1 billion. Medtronic will acquire all outstanding shares of the Menlo Park, Calif.-based sinus implant maker for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction. The deal is expected to close toward the end of Medtronic’s 2021–22 fiscal year, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory clearances and approval by Intersect ENT’s stockholders.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group in $5.2 Billion Transaction, $57.50 Per Share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in talent management software, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, "Clearlake"), a leading private equity firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlake will acquire the outstanding shares of Cornerstone common stock for $57.50 per share in cash. The transaction has an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion.
Stocksinvesting.com

Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)

Medtronic Expands Its ENT Portfolio With Intersect ENT Acquisition For $28.25/Share. Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) has agreed to acquire Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction implying an enterprise value of approximately $1.1... Medtronic to acquire implant manufacturer Intersect ENT for $1.1 billion. BySeeking...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Offers to Acquire Veoneer (VNE) for $37 per Share in Cash

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced it has submitted an offer to acquire Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) for $37 per share, in an all-cash transaction. Our offer has been approved by Qualcomm's Board of Directors, does not require Qualcomm stockholder approval, and has no financing conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economymodernreaders.com

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Alaska Statemodernreaders.com

State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Magna International (MGA) to Acquire Veoneer (VNE) for $3.8B, or $31.25/Share

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) and Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Magna will acquire Veoneer, a leader in automotive safety technology. Pursuant to the agreement, Magna will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Veoneer for $31.25 per share in cash, representing an equity value of $3.8 billion, and an enterprise value of $3.3 billion, inclusive of Veoneer's cash, net of debt and other debt-like items as of March 31, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

APi Group Corporation (APG) Confirms Deal to Acquire Carrier's (CARR) Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. APi Group Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: APG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Chubb Fire & Security Business ("Chubb") from Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) for an enterprise value of $3.1 billion, which is comprised of $2.9 billion cash and approximately $200 million of assumed liabilities and other adjustments.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 166,571 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $109,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medallia (MDLA) to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.4 Billion

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) ("Medallia"), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, in an all-cash transaction that values Medallia at $6.4 billion. Through this transaction, Medallia will become a private company with additional resources and greater flexibility to build on its innovation leadership and expand its customer impact. Additionally, the transaction will allow Medallia to benefit from the operating capabilities, capital support and deep sector expertise of Thoma Bravo "“ one of the most experienced and successful software investors in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy