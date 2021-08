Buzzed Bull Creamery now has a location here in Myrtle Beach!. Buzzed Bull offers a one-of-a-kind ice cream and milkshake experience, harnessing the power of liquid nitrogen and making handmade premium ice cream with every taste in mind. Fully-customizable, Buzzed Bull offers a wide selection of frozen desserts and coffees, made with or without alcohol. For customers age 21 and over, the menu offers specialized alcohol-infused ice cream with a 5% ABV with over 30 available flavors. The possibilities are endless with their innovative usage of liquid nitrogen and delicious ingredients for unique concoctions. Every item is made-to-order with house recipes to break the mold on typical ice cream options.