I step on the scale and look down. After a moment the digital number reads 375. My life changes forever. In March 2019 I weighed 375 pounds. At that time I weighed more than I ever had in my life. I ate what I wanted, when I wanted. I was the definition of unhealthy. I spent most of my time in a chair, in my bed or on a couch. When I wasn’t sitting on any of those things I can assure you that I was out of breath and breathing heavy. I couldn’t ride roller coasters at Silver Dollar City anymore, find clothes in a store or sit in a booth at a restaurant. My existence was uncomfortable.