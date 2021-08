The first day of the scrimmage between the Broncos and the Vikings is in the books. It was a full padded practice between the two sides and it was an interesting one. We have Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock winning depending on which media team you ask, Jerry Jeudy may have been the best player on the field, the defense held their own vs. the Vikings offense, the offensive line struggling in the interior, news and notes, an injury report, quotes, and more.