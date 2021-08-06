Cancel
Governor Cuomo Updates New Yorkers on State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andrew M. Cuomo has updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19. "The Delta variant spreads quickly and those who are vaccinated are less likely to catch it and less likely to be hospitalized if they do. We've seen this movie before, but this time we have the key to preventing another mutation - the vaccine," Governor Cuomo said. "Almost all new cases of COVID arising are the Delta variant. Don't wait until it's too late. Get your vaccination as soon as possible."

