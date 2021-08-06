Cancel
Dahlonega, GA

Susan Durham Spence, Age 86 Dahlonega

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 6 days ago

Susan Durham Spence, 86, previously of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of August 3, 2021, in Dahlonega, Georgia. Born June 11, 1935, in Florence, South Carolina, Sue was raised in Winston-Salem, the daughter of the late James Robert Durham, Sr., and Fay Mundy Durham. After graduating from Reynolds High School, she graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.A. in Psychology.

