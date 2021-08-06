Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book recalls!

By Dick Wolfsie
Shelbyville News
 6 days ago

Do you have a lot of books in your home that you’ve never read? For my 74th birthday, almost everybody in my family gave me a book. Altogether (I did the math), I was given more than 3,000 pages to read. I went through all the books in my house...

www.shelbynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tecumseh Sherman
Person
Bill Bryson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Covid#Cosmic Queries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Hugo, OKHugo Daily News

Books galore...

CHOCTAW NATION RECENTLY donated more than $3,500 worth of books to Hugo Elementary and Intermediate schools. Every book was written by a Native American author and in addition to providing new reading materials to the schools, these books will also help promote diversity among our students. Pictured (left to right): Charlotte Debo, Hugo City Schools District Librarian; Veta Massengale, Hugo…
Ford City, PAleadertimes.com

MEMORIAL BOOKS

The following memorial books have been added to the collections at the Ford City Public Library for May and June: In memory of: Saundra Anthony: “Think Again” given by Ford City Eagles Auxiliary No. 606 Blair Green: “Grit: The power of Passion and Perseverance” given by Ford City Eagles Auxiliary No. 606. James Kiehlmeier: “Home Ice” given by Falcon Lanes […]
Mount Airy, NCMount Airy News

Book Smarts

Now available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:. The Eagles of Heart Mountain – Bradford Pearson (Also available in Large Print) The Impossible First – Colin O’Brady – Biography. When Harry Met Minnie – Martha Teichner – Biography. Graphic Novels. Kent State – Four Dead in Ohio –...
Books & LiteratureSun-Journal

Book Review

SLAY! There are so many great things to say about this debut young adult book by Brittney Morris. Let me start by saying we will be purchasing anything written by this author in the future for our library. In this book we meet the main character Kiera Johnson, honor student...
Troy, TXforthoodsentinel.com

Books to get you into reading

If retellings are your thing, “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller needs to be your next read. We’ve all heard the story of Helen of Troy along with tales of the mighty Achilles, told to be a son of a god. Fewer of us have perhaps read Homer’s The Iliad (Cliff Notes don’t count). This book accomplishes the task of bringing these classic, tragic stories to life whilst injecting them with no shortage of raw emotion. The characters become more than just myth, they feel alive, and it is extremely easy to connect with both Patroclus and Achilles himself (the main characters). You will find yourself transported to the Greek Heroic Age in the midst of a battle. By the end of the novel, if you are anything like me, you will shed a tear or two so be forewarned.
Daily Times Leader

Books needed for the Annual Book Sale

For those cleaning out closets, attics, bookshelves and garages, donating books to the Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale is much better than throwing unwanted books away. Donations of books may be taken to the Bryan Public Library Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Greenville, SCtowncarolina.com

Book Bonanza

For bibliophiles from across the Upstate and beyond, there’s been a siren call on an August weekend in Greenville for the past two decades: the Greenville Literacy Association’s (GLA) “Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap” book sale. The sale returns for its 20th year to McAlister Square Aug. 6-8. According...
Books & LiteratureMarshall Independent

Books and Beyond

When I finished reading “Colored People, A Memoir,” by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., c 1994, I wanted to encourage everyone to write a family history. That’s what this book is. Gates grew up in Piedmont, West Virginia, where he was born Sept. 16, 1950. When he was growing up in...
Books & Literaturecanoncity.org

Books and Genealogy

The Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center will be holding a virtual program on books and genealogy. August 9th is National Book Lovers Day! While this program will be after that day, we can celebrate by looking at the many types of books that are available to help you embark on your genealogy journey. Together, we’ll see what we can discover! This program will be held over Zoom on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM. The program is free and open to the public but registration is required. Please register online or contact the museum at 719.269.9036 for more information.
Books & LiteratureFilm Threat

Night Book

NOW ON ALL GAMING CONSOLES! Loralyn (Julie Dray) is a translator living in London, trying to make a name for herself. However, during a call with some clients, she accidentally reads from an ancient book and unleashes a demon into her home. Now, she must deal with this threat while keeping her mentally unstable father and unborn child safe from the terrors that have been released into the world. Told through the literal lenses of the security cameras placed throughout her house, Night Book tells the story of Loralyn fighting these monsters as she tries to get her life back on track.
Books & Literaturewatervilletimes.com

Take A Book, Share A Book

That’s the motto printed on the plaque of the Little Free Library at 96 College St. in Clinton. “Little Free Library is a nonprofit that builds community, inspires readers, and expands book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led little libraries,” the library’s website states. If you have...
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

WSIRN Ep 294: Dickens ruined my reading life

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a teenager on What Should I Read Next?—and today’s guest isn’t here to talk about YA. Katie Guenthner has long been reading classics, historical nonfiction, and the most formidable books she can find at the library in order to uphold her status as an “advanced reader.”
SocietyGamespot

Black Book

Sign In to follow. Follow Black Book, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Top 10 bookworms in fiction

Reading has always been everything to me, keeping me afloat when the sea of life gets choppy. Working in a bookshop added another dimension; not only was I was soothed in a near magical way by the physical presence of the books, but talking to strangers about them could always lift my mood. What joy, then, to explore all that in a bibliographic memoir. I imagined my dream customer, addressed them directly, and proffered anecdotes and themed booklists. Dear Reader was born.
Books & LiteratureVox

Ask a Book Critic: Help me love reading again

Welcome to the latest installment of Vox’s Ask a Book Critic, in which I, Vox book critic Constance Grady, provide book recommendations to suit your very specific mood: either how you’re feeling right now or how you’d like to be feeling instead. If you prefer your recommendations in audio form,...
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

August Book Review: 'The Book of Delights'

Ross Gay’s collection of lyric essays written over the course of one year is this year’s One Book One Community selection. Dan Compton has this month’s book review of The Book of Delights. The Book of Delights is award-winning poet Ross Gay’s first nonfiction book. It is his attempt to...
New York City, NYthethreetomatoes.com

August Poetry

Poetry is wonderful entertainment. Check out the August poems from our wonderful poets. Who knew? Who knew when I attended A tryout At the suggestion of a friend That a wonderful experience Awaited me? What could be lovelier Than speaking the words of others In a beautiful setting With a director and authors Who cared And people who sometimes Lived the words? Words that resonated to me In my new home Where belonging was Never a question Love Again Love is not only for the young It appears out of nowhere When least expected At any age With the same strength as before Only different The same capacity to turn life upside-down In new ways ~ Stephanie Sloane, author of Dear Me: Poems of Loss, Grief, and Hope in New York’s Darkest Days.
Cleveland, OHideastream.org

Anisfield-Wolf: Victoria Chang, In Search Of Words For Grief In 'Obit'

For the next several weeks, we continue to highlight the work of the 2021 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Winners. This longstanding Cleveland literary honor goes to writers who address racism and diversity in their work. Los Angeles-based writer Victoria Chang won this year’s poetry prize for her 2020 collection, “Obit.” After...
San Marcos, TXsanmarcostx.gov

Book Matchmaking

The librarians at the San Marcos Public Library are here to play matchmaker! Take a chance and let us set you up on a book date. If you’re lucky, you may even find your next favorite book! Fill out the linked form to participate. Based on your preferences we will place two books on hold for you. You must have a San Marcos Public Library card to participate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy