Book recalls!

If retellings are your thing, “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller needs to be your next read. We’ve all heard the story of Helen of Troy along with tales of the mighty Achilles, told to be a son of a god. Fewer of us have perhaps read Homer’s The Iliad (Cliff Notes don’t count). This book accomplishes the task of bringing these classic, tragic stories to life whilst injecting them with no shortage of raw emotion. The characters become more than just myth, they feel alive, and it is extremely easy to connect with both Patroclus and Achilles himself (the main characters). You will find yourself transported to the Greek Heroic Age in the midst of a battle. By the end of the novel, if you are anything like me, you will shed a tear or two so be forewarned.