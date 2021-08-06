Cancel
First Alert Forecast: few showers Friday; trending hotter, muggier this weekend

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY: A weak disturbance will in kick clouds and a few opportunities for showers and storms to round out the work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect morning cloudiness to give way to partly sunny this afternoon skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Clouds will begin to thin and clear overnight Friday into Saturday morning with lows in the lower 70s.

EnvironmentWTRF

Scattered showers with high temperatures in the 90s today

THURSDAY: As we push through another work-week, we will stick with the chance for scattered PM showers and storms with a hot and muggy air mass in place. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ohio Valley, meaning that heat index values (combination of temperature and relative humidity) are expected to be in the triple digits this afternoon. Take precautions and limit time outdoors today. Stay hydrated and check on those who may not have air conditioning. Cloud coverage will increase as we head farther into the afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 90s with oppressively muggy levels. A few showers are possible late in the day, with scattered storms being the main risk. Some of the storms could pack a punch, we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Tonight, scattered showers are likely after midnight and continue on for the rest of our Friday. Low temps will once again be in the lower 70s. Muggy conditions stick around as well.

