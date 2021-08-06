Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Hong Kong citizens to find their ‘safe heaven’ in United States of America

By Authors
industryglobalnews24.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s administration has decided to extend their helping hand to the citizens of Hong Kong, who are living in the United States of America. There are thousand of people staying temporarily in the US because of the crackdown of democracy in Hong Kong. US government has decided to let...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
WorldInternational Business Times

Canada Warns Citizens About Possible Hong Kong Exit Bans

Canada warned its citizens on Thursday that Hong Kong authorities can prevent people leaving the city under a new law that has raised fears of Chinese mainland-style exit bans. The law, granting the immigration chief powers to bar people from boarding planes to and from the city, came into effect...
Foreign Policyindustryglobalnews24.com

Chinese foreign Minister criticizes ‘safe heaven’

China’s Foreign minister attacked the US for offering temporary refuge to people from Hong Kong. He gave this statement after President Biden sent a memo saying that the United States of America will provide temporary shelter and job opportunities for people who have fled Hong Kong after the crackdown of democracy in Hong Kong.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Biden Gives Hong Kong Residents 'Safe Haven' in US

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday offered an 18-month "safe haven" to thousands of Hong Kong residents to remain living in the U.S. rather than to face repression by being deported to the Chinese-controlled territory. Biden assailed Beijing's 14-month crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and said it was in...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Safe Haven for Hong Kongers

At the end of June 2020, the People’s Republic of China imposed the sweeping National Security Law on Hong Kong, further undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy. Over the course of this crackdown, Beijing and Hong Kong authorities have arbitrarily delayed scheduled elections, disqualified lawmakers, undermined press freedom, and arrested more than 10,000 people. The PRC has fundamentally altered the bedrock of Hong Kong’s institutions and suppressed freedoms of Hong Kongers. Despite widespread demonstrations, which brought millions together to call for greater freedom, Hong Kong’s promise of democracy has dimmed. Today, President Biden directed Deferred Enforced Departure for Hong Kong residents in the United States for 18 months, joining our partners and allies in offering safe haven should residents fear returning to Hong Kong.
Labor Issueseducationnext.org

Hong Kong Teachers Union Decides to Shut Down

News that the largest teachers union in Hong Kong will disband under pressure from the Chinese Communist Party reminded me of the old joke—dating back to at least the 1980s, when Poland’s shipyard workers helped defeat the Soviet Union—that the definition of an American neoconservative is someone who loves labor unions, so long as the unions are in enemy countries.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘Not Just Stupid, Anti-American,’ Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw Criticizes Biden Administration’s Push For OPEC To Increase Production

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas is calling out the Biden administration on Twitter for asking OPEC to increase crude oil production. “Reaching a whole new level of stupid, the Biden administration asks OPEC (foreign oil) to increase production, while making every possible attempt to destroy CLEANER American oil and gas. Not just stupid, but anti-American,” he tweeted.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

A note to my fellow Americans who choose to stay unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads

Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, I have begun to wear my mask again in crowded public places. There are a couple of reasons I’m doing this. First, because mask-wearing and medical science in the United States remains a political football, I want to let conservatives know where I stand — that I know this pandemic is real, not a hoax. Consider it a facial bumper sticker.
Foreign PolicyLas Vegas Sun

Hong Kong leader supports retaliatory sanctions law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed support Tuesday for legislation allowing retaliatory sanctions after the U.S. and other Western governments punished city officials over the ongoing crackdown on democracy activists. Lam said the anti-foreign sanctions law should be adopted in Hong Kong via local legislation, rather...
Chinaharrisondaily.com

Largest Hong Kong teachers' union disbands amid crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's largest teachers' union said it disbanded Tuesday due to the changing political climate, as the government continues its crackdown on dissent in the city. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
U.S. Politicshoustonianonline.com

How to find a temporary job in the United States?

(CNN Espanol) – United States It has a long history of importing temporary foreign workers as needed in the past to deal with the wartime U.S. labor shortage. In 2020, The State Department says the H-2 program is essential to the US economy and food security and that national security is a priority.
Florida StateMSNBC

Dean: Covid-19 will end mini-Trump's Florida career like it ended Trump's presidency

As Florida's Covid-19 caseload breaks the state's own all-time records, doctor and former governor Howard Dean appraises the troubled record of Florida Governor DeSantis, giving him an 'F' on substance. Dean says Desantis, who has styled himself after Donald Trump, will find Covid-19 dealing him the same political fate as Trump in this interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. (The interview was part of a longer reported segment documenting DeSantis' record.)Aug. 11, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy