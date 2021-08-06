Cancel
Solon, IA

An Old-Fashioned New Restaurant Opened in Solon Last Month [PHOTOS]

By Courtlin
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 6 days ago
A brand new restaurant with an old-fashioned twist recently opened here in Eastern Iowa!. Thanks to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, we have discovered that the city of Solon is now home to a new restaurant with a really interesting concept. It's called The Brass Fountain, and it's located at 122 East Main Street. The official website says that the business is a "modern take on the most quintessential American culinary institution: the soda fountain."

