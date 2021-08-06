Coloradans With A College Degree Did Better Financially During The Pandemic, State Says

It paid to have a college degree during the pandemic. A new report says that Coloradans with at least some postsecondary education were protected from the pandemic’s social and economic impact. It also found that not only do those with a postsecondary credential have higher wages, those with a bachelor’s degree or higher had the lowest unemployment rates during the peak of the Great Recession in 2010 and during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.