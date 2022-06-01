Best Women's Golf Sets {YEAR}

Best Women's Golf Sets

As we all know, mastering the game of golf is not easy, so for women just starting out it is important to get the best golf club sets possible, clubs that provide every opportunity to improve and enjoy the experience. Golf sets for beginners or women on their way to lowering their scores generally include clubs that are manufactured with a lightweight graphite shaft, large heads, low and deep weighting to make them easy to flight and a face with a large sweet spot.

There are great value sets on offer and here is a selection that will help women to take their game to the next level. If you want to narrow your focus then take a look at our guides on the best golf drivers for women , best golf irons for women , and best women's putters .

Best Women's Golf Sets - Best Women's Golf Clubs

(Image credit: Cobra)

Cobra Women’s Fly-XL Complete Set

Clubs: 13

The women’s Cobra FLY-XL complete set includes a full bag of lightweight and forgiving clubs that deliver easy launch and distance for the beginner or aspiring golfer. The 13 piece set includes a driver, fairway woods , hybrid, mallet putter, and a cart bag .

The metal woods in this set feature a graphite shaft designed to inject speed and power into each swing, with a draw-biased driver that straightens out a slice. The fairway wood and hybrid offer excellent turf interaction, resulting in easy, high launches that land accurately with minimized roll.

The irons are perimeter weighted for maximum forgiveness, while the cavity backs offer the ideal blend of launch, distance, and tactile feedback on each strike. This extends into both the pitching wedge and sand wedge, both of which are designed to easily escape hazards and encourage attacking the pin. The blade putter offers easy alignment, with smooth roll and soft feedback, allowing you to dial in distances easily.

The cart bag itself is 14-way divided for easy club organization, with seven zipped pockets offering a large volume of storage. An included rain hood protects clubs when the rain sweeps in. Factor all of this in and this set makes for an appealing prospect for female golfers looking to improve or for those just starting out.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway REVA 11-Piece Complete Set

Clubs: 10

The new REVA set is engineered for women of all skill levels who want to increase their distance and enjoyment. This set includes a driver, three wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, a pitching and sand wedge and a putter as well as a snazzy cart bag and five headcovers. The woods in this set are optimized for easy launch, so you should see a higher ball flight, while the in-built forgiveness means that shots fly straighter and consistently so.

The large, oversized cavity back irons are also designed to help on mishits - make no mistake, this is a ladies set built for the beginner and high handicapper looking to improve scoring quickly by using more user-friendly equipment. What makes this one of the best women's golf sets is that the included putter includes the Stroke Lab shaft seen on many of the men's clubs and even those played by some of the best players in the world to improve the tempo and consistency in your stroke - it could save you a shot or two by helping eliminate three putts.

It's available in blue and black (right hand only) and in left handed too so all golfer types are catered for. Certainly a set worth considering if you want to make the game seem easier. You can buy individual Reva clubs to, like the Callaway Big Bertha Reva Women's driver , as well as Callaway Reva golf balls .

Wilson Magnolia Ladies Set

Clubs: 11

The Wilson Magnolia set is excellent value. Women have a choice of a cart or carry bag to hold a driver, 3-wood, 4, 5, 6 hybrids and a full iron set (7-SW), plus a putter .

A high-lofted driver with an oversized head profile is designed to instill confidence, forgiveness and maximum distance off the tee, whilst the fairway wood and hybrids feature a large sweet spot and low weighting to make shots easier to play from a variety of lies.

The irons are easy to launch due to the oversized head and clever weighting, and consistency is enhanced on the greens thanks to the putter’s alignment aid.

Ben Sayers Ladies M8 Package Set

Clubs: 12

The Ben Sayers Ladies’ M8 package set is perfect to enable beginner golfers to take their first steps into the game.

The 12-club set comes in a high-quality cart bag and includes a driver, 3-wood, and 5-wood, all of which are designed with an aerodynamic crown to promote a lower centre of gravity and higher launch for increased distance and maximum forgiveness.

An easy-to-hit hybrid, 7 cavity-backed irons (5-SW) with a wide sole and top line encourage confident ball striking, and a mallet-style putter completes the set.

TaylorMade Kalea Ladies Set Package

Clubs: 11

Designed specifically for women, each club in the Kalea range is engineered to be lightweight, easy to launch and offer impressive distance and forgiveness.

The 11-piece set comes with a bag that is available in a choice of three colours and includes a driver, 3-wood, 5-wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-iron through to a SW, and a mallet-style Spider Mini putter.

The loft, length and weight of each club is set to make them as easy to hit and playable as possible. One of the most noticeable technologies here is TaylorMade’s Speed Pocket that sits in the sole of the clubs. This feature helps to provide good ball speeds from shots struck across all areas of the face.

If you're not keen to invest in a full set right now, consider the TaylorMade Ladies Kalea 3 driver or Ladies Kalea 3 Fairway . Also, if you are a fan of TaylorMade, then take a look at our guide on the best TaylorMade golf bags too.

MacGregor Ladies DCT3000 Golf Package Set

Clubs: 12

The MacGregor DCT3000 set is a good option for those women who are just starting out in the game or beginning to improve.

The striking black/aqua cart bag includes a 460cc titanium driver, designed with a 13° loft and a high MOI for better stability at impact and greater forgiveness on off-centre hits, and the driver is complimented by a fairway wood and two hybrids.

Irons from 5-SW have an over-sized head design and perimeter weighting to encourage faster ball speeds for increased distance, whilst the putter has an easy alignment aid to help women hole more putts.

Callaway Solaire Ladies Package Set

Clubs: 10

The Callaway Solaire 11-piece Set is designed specifically for women with a premium look, led by the authentic, high-end pink and black finish options in the clubhead and in the shaft.

The set includes a driver , 3-wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, irons 7-SW, and an easy-to-align mallet-style putter. Every club is engineered with Callaway technologies for ideal distance coverage, forgiveness, and high-launching ball flights out of a variety of lies for women golfers who want to hit long and straight shots.

Given the technology included, it's undoubtedly one of the best women's golf sets money can buy.

Ping G Le2 Combo Iron Set

Clubs: 11

Ping is at the forefront of designing clubs specifically for women, and the lighter overall club weights in the G Le2 irons and hybrids allow you to swing faster with more feel and control.

The 10% higher MOI irons utilise COR-Eye Technology with a deep top-rail undercut to increase face flexing for more distance and higher maximum height. The hybrids feature a thin, CarTec Custom 455 face to generate faster ball speeds and a low, deep centre of gravity helps increase the MOI to launch the ball high with greater forgiveness. Available in any combination, women can build the ideal set to achieve proper distance gaps.

Pair this set up with a model from our selection of the best golf bags and you will be on to a winner.

Inesis 100 Package Set

Clubs: 7

The gender-neutral set from Inesis is aimed at beginners and fitting is based on your size and swing speed. The distance between your wrist and the ground when you stand up straight determines the size you need.

Getting the ball in the air and forgiveness are the main priorities of this set that includes a driver, hybrid, two combination irons (6/7 and 8/9), pitching wedge, sand wedge and a putter. The large clubheads and wide clubfaces improve forgiveness on off-centre strikes and also help to inspire confidence when you are looking down on the ball.

Be sure to check out the Inesis models that also feature in our guide on the best golf club sets for beginners too.

Cobra Women’s T-Rail Iron-Hybrid Set

Clubs: 8

Distance and forgiveness join forces in this unique iron-hybrid set to help women play with the greatest of ease.

The set comprises a 5 hybrid and irons 6-SW (7 clubs). Each club is designed with a hollow body and a high strength steel face with a variable thickness pattern. These features combine for a super easy launch with enviable speed off the face.

The wide sole design promotes forgiveness, and as each club is equipped with Cobra’s Baffler Rails for improved turf interaction and club speed, you never have to doubt yourself out of a tough lie again.

Benross Pearl Combo Iron Set

Clubs: 6

For women who are new to the game and looking for effortless distance, then the Benross Pearl combination set is a good option.

Each hybrid-style iron comes with a lightweight graphite shaft and has a heat-treated stainless steel face that boosts ball speeds for increased carry.

The 6 and 7-iron have a two-piece hollow head construction that allows for perimeter weighting to maximise MOI for greater distance, whilst the remaining irons – 8, 9, PW and SW – have a deep cavity back to offer forgiveness and extra playability on short game shots.

How we test golf sets

Golf club sets are no exception when it comes to our testing ethos and methodology.

We put sets to the test out on the course and over a number of rounds to see how they perform on different courses and in varying conditions. It is only through using each club out on the course and at the range that you can get an idea of how well something is made and how it performs.

Additionally we want to make very clear that no manufacturer can buy a good review because our testing team tells it how it is, and we often have to buy the sets ourselves to put them to the test.

How to choose a golf set

If you want to get an entire set of clubs then there are some crucial factors to be aware of before purchasing. We have given some advice below.

What comes in the set - The great thing about golf is if you want to buy single golf clubs for your bag you can, but you can also get entire sets with one purchase too. When doing the latter, it is worth checking which clubs come as part of the set to make sure you have all bases covered, and it is also worth getting a bag with the set too.

Quality - A common problem for entire sets can be quality. Unlike the models we picked above, many can be poorly made and have issues with the head, shaft or grip, or even all three. Therefore it is definitely worth going for brands that are well-respected in the game of golf because the products will have been made properly and would've been designed to perform properly. The prevalence of Wilson, Callaway and TaylorMade in this area is a case in point.

Forgiveness - Chances are if you want an entire set of clubs like the ones above you are probably a beginner or junior and the big factor to consider here is therefore forgiveness. The most common problem for beginner and junior players is mishit shots which limits distance and hinders accuracy. Beginner and junior golf clubs are designed to have larger heads and sweet spots, and therefore more forgiveness to help players still make solid contact with the golf ball.

Price - Obviously there are different sets at different price points so it is worth thinking about whether you want to spend more or less here.

FAQ's

What clubs are in a women's golf set?

This will tend to vary on the brand and the size of the set of course, but we have found most women's sets come with a couple of woods, several irons, one or two wedges and a putter. Some will also come with a hybrid of some kind as well.