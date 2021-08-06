Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Analysis: Once again, Cuba blames the US embargo for its domestic problems. It’s not that simple

By Nora Gamez Torres Miami Herald (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago

On the evening of Aug. 6, 1994, Fidel Castro appeared on state television after a rare anti-government protest erupted in Havana. The country was going through the worst of the severe economic crisis that followed the end of subsidies from the collapsed Soviet Union. He asked the population to tolerate all kinds of scarcities in the name of the revolution while he resisted desperately needed economic reforms. That night he had a two-word response to the question, “What do you believe is the fundamental reason behind the recent events?”

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Fidel Castro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Food Security#Treasury Department#Social Unrest#Cubans#The Communist Party#Latin American#The New York Times#Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Mexico's domestic-minded foreign policy could alienate the US

When elected, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was regularly characterized as a leader with limited interest in foreign policy. He had limited foreign travel experience and expressed little interest in engaging on the international stage. Indeed, in his first three years in office, he has only left the country once — to visit Washington D.C. to celebrate the entry into force of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
PoliticsCaledonian Record-News

Magdalena Usategui: How A Cuban Sees Cuba And The US Embargo

As someone who was born in Cuba and lived there until age 17, I am disappointed by how little most Americans know about the country of my birth. Before criticizing Cuba, you should know what was happening there before and during the regime of Fulgencio Batista. In fact, you should know what was happening there more than a century ago.
Miami, FLPosted by
NBC News

Cuba policy is domestic politics. It's a tough spot for Biden.

MIAMI — Belkis Gutiérrez, 54, is constantly on her phone looking at videos from Cuba that show people's discontent with the government following the historic protests that rocked the communist island several weeks ago. Gutiérrez, who supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, said she wants to see more...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
In Homeland Security

US Can Take Only ‘Token Measures’ in Cuba’s Current Chaos

Just days after the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise, protests across the Windward Passage consumed nearby Cuba and rattled its long-ruling communist regime. The Cuban government had made some low-level efforts towards liberalization that included internet access to a wider portion of the island’s population. That led many of the Cuban protesters to coordinate their activities across the country. In short order, the government cut off internet access and forcefully cracked down on the protesters in the streets.
U.S. Politicschange-links.org

Oppose the US Blockade/Embargo and Intervention in Cuba

People can have legitimate grievances and nonetheless be acting in a manner that strengthens US imperialism. Indeed, this is exactly the strategy that US imperialism pursues against its adversaries. It uses every tool at its disposal to aggravate the contradictions and antagonisms that exist within those countries that have dared to defy its hegemony. It does this in the hope of politically destabilizing them in ways that can be further exploited to produce regimes more compliant with US imperialist objectives. It is a form of naive liberalism to ignore, dismiss, or minimize the direct role of US imperialism in fomenting protests like those that occurred last week in Cuba.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Daily Mail

Biden announces new sanctions on Cuba: Critics say they are 'meaningless' because US already has an embargo on the country

President Joe Biden on Friday warned Cuba could face more sanctions unless there was 'drastic change' on the island. Earlier in the day, his administration announced new sanctions against Cuba's national revolutionary police and its top two officials as the U.S. looks to increase pressure on the communist government following this month's protests on the island.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden's Cuba problem: Obama made a bet and lost

There is no foreign policy issue in the United States that is less “foreign” than the Cuba policy. Yes, as every student of international relations and U.S. foreign policy knows, foreign policies are designed taking into consideration a complex set of domestic and international incentives, with domestic politics playing an important role. But the case of Cuba is unique in the United States, as it is directly connected to the presidential elections. The reason: Florida’s 29 electoral votes.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

America must oppose socialism and authoritarianism in Cuba and at home

In recent weeks, the world has watched as the Cuban people have taken to the streets with a message not heard publicly in Cuba for more than six decades: chants of “Libertad.” Across the island nation, thousands of brave Cubans joined protests, defiant in the face of a brutal dictatorship, as they demanded the end of the communist regime that has tormented them for generations.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

Adm. Faller: China exploiting corruption in Latin America

China is pursuing a dramatic increase in trade and investment in Latin America. Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers and regional experts are calling on President Joe Biden to reverse what they describe as years of U.S. underinvestment in and inattention to Latin America that they say has harmed U.S. interests. Adm. Craig S. Faller, who will retire later this year as head of U.S. Southern Command, has a keen sense of the security risks and opportunities posed by China’s growing influence and activity in the Western Hemisphere. Faller has been visiting with Caribbean leaders this week and agreed to share some observations with China Watcher about his three years monitoring the region. His answers have been edited for clarity and length.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: The Taliban marches on

BREAKING — “Census shows U.S. is diversifying, white population shrinking,” AP. TWITTER IS REAL LIFE? — The White House had GAIL, “a mom, business owner, and Type 1 diabetic,” take over their Twitter account this morning to call for action on prescription drug prices. President JOE BIDEN was scheduled to deliver remarks about this at 11:15 a.m., but he hasn’t started yet.
Florida StateMSNBC

Dean: Covid-19 will end mini-Trump's Florida career like it ended Trump's presidency

As Florida's Covid-19 caseload breaks the state's own all-time records, doctor and former governor Howard Dean appraises the troubled record of Florida Governor DeSantis, giving him an 'F' on substance. Dean says Desantis, who has styled himself after Donald Trump, will find Covid-19 dealing him the same political fate as Trump in this interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber. (The interview was part of a longer reported segment documenting DeSantis' record.)Aug. 11, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump may end up in prison! Senate is probing into Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election

The former Georgia U.S. Attorney, who was forced to resign two days after Trump’s infamous call asking Georgia’s Secretary of State to find him votes, testified he resigned after DOJ officials warned him 'Trump intended to fire him for refusing to say that widespread voter fraud had been found' in the state, according to reporting by The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Paul Butler to discuss the latest update in the Senate probe on Trump’s campaign to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 11, 2021.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘Not Just Stupid, Anti-American,’ Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw Criticizes Biden Administration’s Push For OPEC To Increase Production

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas is calling out the Biden administration on Twitter for asking OPEC to increase crude oil production. “Reaching a whole new level of stupid, the Biden administration asks OPEC (foreign oil) to increase production, while making every possible attempt to destroy CLEANER American oil and gas. Not just stupid, but anti-American,” he tweeted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy