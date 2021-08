The European Union fears that the explosive advance of the Taliban will destabilize Afghanistan and spill over the entire region, from Lebanon to Pakistan. Brussels sees an increasing risk that the escalation of violence after the departure of Western forces will cause a serious humanitarian crisis similar to that in Syria and a mass exodus that could reach the Old Continent. The EU is redoubling diplomatic efforts to ensure that negotiations in Qatar between the Afghan government and the insurgents for a peace agreement come to fruition. But just in case, the European Commission asks that support for neighboring countries be strengthened, in particular Iran and Pakistan, so that they can absorb the potential exit of the population displaced by the conflict.