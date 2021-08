By Dawit Endeshaw ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Hundreds of Eritrean refugees protested in the Ethiopian capital on Thursday, calling on the United Nations refugee agency to relocate friends and family who they say are trapped in two refugee camps by fighting in the Tigray region. Clashes between armed groups have escalated in and aroundthe camps - Mai Aini and Adi Harush - and two refugees have beenkilled this month, the UNHCR said on Tuesday. The agency said it lost access to the camps on July 14.