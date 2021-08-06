Cancel
Environment

FOX 12 FORECAST - NICE, COOLER WEEKEND AHEAD

By Brian MacMillan
kptv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday, August 6th, 4:15 P.M. We finally broke the dry streak at PDX with 0.03” of rain today. That breaks a 51 day stretch of dry weather in the Rose City. Tonight will remain dry and partly cloudy. Saturday will bring a similar pattern with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for an afternoon or evening shower.

