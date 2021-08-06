Nursery Cryme at 50! Genesis grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Sometimes it feels like thrash metal’s Big Four are so big that they overshadow the vast array of amazing bands that made up the rest of the genre’s first few waves. Not every thrash or speed metal band could be as imperious and undeniable as Metallica or Slayer, of course, but plenty of them released great records, destroyed venues and generally made the life of the average O.G. thrash kid seem pretty fucking good. For those who fancy digging deep into thrash history, here are ten of the best bands that never quite made it to the genre’s upper echelons. Or even the lower echelons, if we’re honest.