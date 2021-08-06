Cancel
Nursery Cryme at 50! Genesis grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

By Jerry Ewing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNursery Cryme, the third studio album from Genesis, turns 50 this year, so we're celebrating with them on the cover of the brand new issue of Prog. Not only was Nursery Cryme the first Genesis album to feature the 'classic line-up' of Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Steve Hackett and Mike Rutherford, but it was certainly an album on which the band came of age. Building on the foundations laid down by 1970's Trespass, tracks like The Musical Box, Return Of The Giant Hogweed and Fountain Of Salmacis showed a startling maturity and pointed the direction in which the band would head over the next five years.

