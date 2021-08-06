Cancel
Japan

Hiroshima commemorates 76th anniversary of atomic bombing

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan's prime minister attended a memorial commemorating the 76th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima by the U.S. on Aug. 6, 1945.Aug. 6, 2021.

#Hiroshima#Atomic#U S
