Quiet & comfortable today, storms this weekend

By Kaitlyn Moffett
cbs3duluth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe air quality had improved for a bit late Wednesday through Thursday morning, however, much of Minnesota is back to unhealthy levels. Much of Minnesota again faces an Air Quality Warning until 9 p.m. Friday. Showers will linger early this morning off to our east and in the arrowhead as...

