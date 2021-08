Today is an important one for GBP pairs, with British GDP figures expected to be released later on. Before the announcement of these releases, the GBP/USD currency pair collapsed to the 1.3802 support level, its lowest in two weeks. The pair then bounced higher towards the 1.3888 resistance level after US inflation figures came in as expected, and settled around the 1.3865 level as of this writing. The rebound gains came with the dollar's decline after the release of US inflation data that indicated that inflationary pressure may be temporary, thus easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to start the process of tightening monetary policy.