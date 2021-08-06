Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Some Florida School Districts Will Require Masks. The Governor May Cut Their Funding

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A battle is brewing in Florida over whether students will have to wear masks when they return to the classroom this fall. Several Florida school districts are keeping their mask mandates in place for the upcoming school year, despite an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that leaves it up to parents to decide whether their children wear face coverings in school. School boards that don't eliminate mask mandates could face the loss of state funding.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#No Children#The Mask#Republican#Brown University#The Associated Press#Npr#Eo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

'Killing The People In His State': Ex-RNC Chair Demolishes Ron Desantis's Handling Of Florida COVID Surge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was blasted on MSNBC on Monday for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "Over the weekend, Florida didn't merely break its single-day COVID-19 case record — the state shattered it, according to numbers reported by the Centers or Disease Control and Prevention Monday," the Miami Herald reports. "The CDC halved the weekend data sent by the state of Florida, 56,633 new cases, and put 28,316 new cases Saturday and 28,317 new cases Sunday. Either number blasts the state past the previous high of 23,903 established on Friday by 18.5%."
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico School Board to vote on COVID protocols

The Henrico County School Board is set to vote on safety protocols for the 2021-2022 school year at its work session on Thursday afternoon. The policies are expected to include masking guidelines, which have been a topic of concern for parents. Both those who support personal choice regarding masking and those who want a universal mask requirement have sent hundreds of emails to school board members during the past two weeks.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Broward School Board Votes 8-1 To Require Masks For Students, Will File Legal Action To Challenge State

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County School Board has voted 8-1 to implement the rules set out by the state’s health and education departments but will require masks for the new school year which begins August 18th. The Board approved filing a legal action to challenge the state’s ban on a mask mandate. School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood said she did not want to play Russian roulette with children’s lives. There will be a medical opt-out for students or staff with legitimate reasons. Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco applauded the School Board’s decision to keep a mask mandate in place for...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis confronts growing resistance over COVID-19 handling

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing growing resistance to his hard-line stance against COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. Officials in a handful of Florida school districts are moving to flout DeSantis’s July 30 executive order banning schools from requiring students to wear face masks, even as his administration threatens to withhold pay to superintendents and school board members who defy his orders.
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Mask mandate opponents sue, urge Illinois Legislature to intervene

Illinois state lawmakers are at odds over whether the Legislature — and not the governor — should decide whether to require masks as students start the school year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday downplayed a lawsuit filed this week challenging his mask order. Attorney Thomas DeVore filed suit on behalf...
Saint Louis, MOtspr.org

First Lawsuit Filed Over Pritzker's School Mask Mandate

Prolific anti-COVID mitigation attorney Tom DeVore on Monday filed suit over Gov. JB Pritzker’s mandate requiring all students, faculty and staff at Illinois schools wear masks in the face of the coronavirus’ more contagious Delta variant spreading across the state. DeVore filed the suit on behalf of a father of...
FingerLakes1

NYSED will provide reopening guidance to school districts across New York

In a shift that happened as Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would resign- the state’s Department of Education reversed course- saying they will provide reopening guidance for school districts. “The New York State Education Department (NYSED) is in the process of developing a summary guidance document to aid schools...
Florida Stateccenterdispatch.com

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. August 11, 2021. Editorial: ALEC and the FEC: Did right-wing organization violate campaign law and its own tax-exempt status?. It’s more than coincidence when Republican legislatures throughout the nation all start singing the same right-wing marching songs, as in the frenzy to bar critical race theory from public schools that aren’t even teaching the university-level discipline.
Indiana Statewitzamfm.com

U.S. Department of Education Approves Indiana’s Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $666 Million to State

On Thursday, Aug. 12, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced the approval of Indiana’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to them. Indiana’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas StateMiddletown Press

Texas Gov. Abbott seeks out-of-state help against COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas while two more of the state's largest school districts announced mask mandates in defiance of the governor. Abbott's request Monday came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow....
Oregon StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Oregon law detracts from student success

Good education sets young people on a path toward a better career, bigger opportunities and a brighter future. Having an education system that creates a solid foundation for students to excel beyond high school is central to this aim. For this reason, Oregon’s recent legislation suspending reading, writing and math proficiency requirements hurts students more than it helps them.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Park City Education Association Teachers Call For Masks In Schools

The incoming co-presidents of Park City’s largest teachers’ union say most members surveyed support mask requirements in elementary schools. Based on responses and Jake Jobe and Mary Morgan encourage the Summit County Council to reinstate a mask mandate, if possible. Park City schools will welcome students back next week. In...
EducationBismarck Tribune

Feds OK North Dakota plan for school pandemic aid; state getting $305 million

The federal Education Department on Thursday said it has approved North Dakota's plan to use federal coronavirus relief aid for schools. The state's plan details how it will use the money to maintain safe schools and expand opportunities for students, particularly those most impacted by the pandemic. North Dakota is...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul Says She Supports School Mask Mandate, Wants District Input

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Kathy Hochul, the incoming governor of New York, said Thursday getting students back into the classroom full time is a priority and, if up to her, masks will be required. “My view is that people — children and everyone in the school environment — will be wearing masks,” Hochul said in an interview. “But also, we need to be talking with the school districts, as well. That hasn’t happened in the past as the way I think it should. We need to be finding out what their anxiety is, why there’s any objection to this.” Hochul, the current...

Comments / 0

Community Policy