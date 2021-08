I applaud all the current COVID-19 testing and tracing, but this will not stop the spread the deadly delta variant in Hawaii. The only solution is for most unvaccinated people to get the COVID-19 vaccine into their bodies. Yes, there are some valid reasons not to vaccinate. However, the unvaccinated are the primary cause of the large increase in the daily numbers, and they will stop our return to the hazy, lazy days we enjoyed before this pandemic arrived in the islands.