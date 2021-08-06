Patch bypass flaw in Pulse Secure VPNs can lead to total compromise (CVE-2021-22937)

It’s no secret that Facebook has become a vital part of almost every modern internet user. The social media giant now also owns essential communications services like WhatsApp and Instagram, but the core hub, Facebook, needs to step up its security game. The service has had to deal with complaints of lack of security and privacy for the better part of the last few years, and if you ever get locked out of your Facebook account, getting it back could end up being more expensive than you thought, especially in India.