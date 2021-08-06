Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Patch bypass flaw in Pulse Secure VPNs can lead to total compromise (CVE-2021-22937)

By Zeljka Zorz
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe patch for a vulnerability (CVE-2020-8260) in Pulse Connect Secure VPN devices that attackers have been exploiting in the wild can be bypassed, security researcher Rich Warren has found. This new patch bypass vulnerability that could lead to remote code execution has been assigned a separate identification number (CVE-2021-22937) and has been fixed by Ivanti Pulse Secure on Monday (along with several other bugs).

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse#Vpns#Ivanti Pulse Secure#Poc#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Businessaithority.com

Aleada Elena Elkina Leads Virtual Panel For Women In Security And Privacy (WISP) Session On Recruiting Diversity For Infosec And Privacy Teams At BlackHat 2021

Panel Features Rain Capital’s Dr. Chenxi Wang, Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center Cyber Project Executive Director Lauren Zabrierek, AppDynamics CISO Rich Noguera, and Dasera Head of Product Deepti Hemwani. Aleada Consulting, a leading minority-female-owned privacy and data protection company in Silicon Valley, announced that Elena Elkina, co-founder and partner, will...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

These are the biggest security flaws of 2021 so far

In an effort to raise awareness among both private companies and government agencies, cybersecurity agencies from the US, the UK and Australia have published a new joint advisory which contains information on the most exploited security flaws from last year and so far this year. As reported by The Record,...
Public SafetyThe Hacker News

Best Practices to Thwart Business Email Compromise (BEC) Attacks

Business email compromise (BEC) refers to all types of email attacks that do not have payloads. Although there are numerous types, there are essentially two main mechanisms through which attackers penetrate organizations utilizing BEC techniques, spoofing and account take-over attacks. In a recent study, 71% of organizations acknowledged they had...
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Critical Code Execution Vulnerability Patched in Pulse Connect Secure

IT management and security company Ivanti this week released patches for multiple vulnerabilities in its Pulse Connect Secure VPN appliances, including a critical issue that could be exploited to execute arbitrary code with root privileges. Tracked as CVE-2021-22937 (CVSS score of 9.1), the issue is in fact a bypass of...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

ThreatX API Catalog enables enterprises to reduce risk and protect critical APIs

ThreatX announced new API Catalog capabilities to provide enterprises with a clear view of their API’s attack surface, as well as the operational health of APIs in production. ThreatX supports DevOps and Security teams by assessing traffic in real-time to reduce risk and protect critical APIs from misconfiguration, DDoS, BOT attacks and malicious use.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Varada 3.0 delivers elastic scaling without sacrificing the power of indexing

Varada unveiled version 3.0 of its data analytics platform, now delivering a cost-effective alternative to offerings like Snowflake, Redshift, Athena, Preso, Trino and BigQuery for at-scale big data analytics users who rely on the power of indexing to extract insights from massive, unstructured data sets. The new version marries the...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

August 2021 Patch Tuesday forecast: Dealing with emergency patching

The PrintNightmare print spooler vulnerability, CVE-2021-34527, caused a lot of excitement last month. If you’re still in an active patch cycle, ensure you install the latest cumulative (or monthly rollup) to address this vulnerability. If you use Microsoft’s security only updates each month, be sure to include the security only...
Marketshelpnetsecurity.com

Options partners with Packets2Disk to provide monitoring and business analytics solution

Options announced its partnership with Packets2Disk to offer trade-latency monitoring and business analytics as a fully managed service. Options’ Telemetry Analytics service has been specifically designed to meet the demands of the Capital Markets Industry, covering all asset classes from Equities through to Fixed Income, FX, and Commodities. This service provides network and business analytics with nanosecond granularity that propels technology and front office teams with impactful, actionable data.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Demystifying cybersecurity with a more human-centric approach

Every business, whether small or large, needs to address cybersecurity to operate in today’s online world. This has been a stimulus for the cybersecurity industry and explains the market’s expected 10.9% growth from 2021 to 2028. As the industry has matured, companies within it have needed to find ways to...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Elastic updates Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud to make data onboarding and management more secure

Elastic announces new capabilities and updates to the Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud to make data onboarding and management faster, simpler, and more secure. The general availability of Elastic Agent, centrally managed by Fleet, enables users and customers to integrate data across multiple data sources while also providing endpoint security. Elastic Agent serves as the single unified agent to accelerate the onboarding and managing of new data sources while Fleet centrally manages all Elastic Agents, making installing and updating integrations and protections straightforward.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Microsoft Exchange Servers in Attacker Crosshairs

Organizations have been warned that hackers are scanning the internet for vulnerable Microsoft Exchange servers affected by a series of vulnerabilities that were disclosed by researchers last week. Orange Tsai, principal researcher at security consulting firm DEVCORE, discovered that Microsoft Exchange servers are affected by three vulnerabilities that can be...
TechnologyIGN

Facebook's Account Security Flaws Can Be Bypassed By a VR Headset For Rs. 36,000

It’s no secret that Facebook has become a vital part of almost every modern internet user. The social media giant now also owns essential communications services like WhatsApp and Instagram, but the core hub, Facebook, needs to step up its security game. The service has had to deal with complaints of lack of security and privacy for the better part of the last few years, and if you ever get locked out of your Facebook account, getting it back could end up being more expensive than you thought, especially in India.
Computerscybersecdn.com

What are Indicators of Compromise (IOCs)?

Indicators of compromise (IOCs) are pieces of forensic data, such as system log entries, system files or network traffic that identify potentially malicious activity on a system or network. Digital forensics security analysts and information security professionals use indicators of compromise to detect data breaches, malware infections and other security incidents.
TechnologyThe Hacker News

Pulse Secure VPNs Get New Urgent Update for Poorly Patched Critical Flaw

Pulse Secure has shipped a fix for a critical post-authentication remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in its Connect Secure virtual private network (VPN) appliances to address an incomplete patch for an actively exploited flaw it previously resolved in October 2020. "The Pulse Connect Secure appliance suffers from an uncontrolled archive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy