Wheaton, IL

GoFundMe Started For Wheaton Police Officer Fighting Leukemia

959theriver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA longtime Wheaton police officer has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. According to the GoFundMe created to help his family with medical bills and help make up for the unpaid time taken off work… Chris Harpling, who has been on the force for more than 20 years, has been hospitalized with a low white blood cell count after recently being diagnosed just days ago. Harpling is married with three kids who are between the ages of two and nine years old. He will be unable to see his family and friends while he undergoes “aggressive chemotherapy” in the coming weeks.

