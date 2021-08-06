Cancel
Environment

Easy, breezy, and steamy weather heading your way

By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer 2021 has truly been a treat weather wise for Central Texas with occasionally hot days and occasional rainy and cool ones. We really haven’t seen a true summer-like weather pattern take hold sine mid-June but we’re expecting normal summertime heat and humidity to return very soon and stick around likely through the middle of the month. We’re transitioning away from the un-summer weather pattern today so clouds won’t be as widespread and rain really isn’t expected. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s will be accompanied by a few clouds but we’ll generally see more sunshine than cloud cover. A few clouds will roll through during the course of the day today but today’s rain chance is capped at 10% midday through the afternoon. Highs today should be warmer than yesterday in the low-to-mid 70s but heat index values may approach 100° late this afternoon.

