Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

How much has changed in North Carolina politics — and how much hasn't

By Alexander H. Jones
The Mountaineer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sense that North Carolina had entered a new era in 2008 was intoxicating, like drinking a magic elixir in one gulp. The Obama campaign had built momentum month by month, reaching a crescendo of excitement in the last weeks of the campaign, and what looked like a new progressive majority pulled through, sending N.C. into the Democratic column for the first time since 1976. In short order, the state legislature would pass some of the only progressive social legislation we’d seen in years — the Racial Justice Act and an LGBTQ anti-bullying bill — and Democrats went into 2010 with confidence. At an event at Duke University, I distinctly remember a young woman of color saying, “I was so proud of North Carolina.”

www.themountaineer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Easley
Person
Walter Mondale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#Lgbtq#Duke University#The General Assembly#Gop#Ncga#Rural African Americans#Eastern Band Cherokees#Senate#The Rural Party#Carolina Forward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Mountaineer

North Carolina Sens. Burr, Tillis vote for $1.2T infrastructure bill

(The Center Square) – Both of North Carolina's Republican U.S. senators voted Tuesday in favor of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $5.5 billion for infrastructure projects. U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis joined 17 other Republican U.S. senators in voting "yes" on the bill, which cleared the...
PoliticsThe Mountaineer

North Carolina budget leaders debate nonmonetary budget provisions

(The Center Square) – House budget writers were still finalizing North Carolina's budget, voting Tuesday on more than 40 amendments to the two-year spending plan. Appropriations leaders made a slew of technical changes, but they also agreed to amendments that would secure the current Medicaid reimbursement rate for prescription drugs, raise cost-of-living Social Security rates for assisted living residents, create a council to oversee the impact of golfing in the state, and expand drug rehabilitation programs in jails.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip

The passage of a sweeping infrastructure plan in the Senate on Tuesday gives both parties plenty of ammunition heading into a midterm campaign season -- look no further than the most competitive Senate seats for how that will play out.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Four Senate Republican holdouts don’t join pledge to oppose hiking the federal debt ceiling

Nearly all Senate Republicans are pledging to oppose extending the federal debt ceiling as Democrats race to enact a $3.5 trillion party line spending package. Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican and a deficit hawk, secured the support, including himself, of 46 of the chamber’s 50 Republicans for the pledge, according to a letter being circulated throughout the Senate.
Georgia StateRegister Citizen

Georgia secretary of state urges voter citizenship amendment

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's top elections official wants to amend the state Constitution to say only U.S. citizens can vote in the state's elections, a protection that already exists in state law. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who's facing a primary challenge next year, said during a news...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Democrat to filibuster GOP elections bill

Texas Democrats on Wednesday announced their intentions to block through a filibuster the state's GOP-backed election bill, the same one Texas House Democrats previously fought by leaving the state and traveling to Washington, D.C. Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado (D) announced on Twitter that she had submitted her intention to...
Michigan Statetheintelligencer.com

GOP's DeVos says she will not seek Michigan governorship

Former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Tuesday she will not run for Michigan governor in 2022, putting an end to speculation about the onetime Trump administration Cabinet member and partner in one of the state's most influential Republican couples. “I am not running for governor,” DeVos told The Detroit...
Georgia Statewtoc.com

Democratic Party of Georgia files FEC complaint against Rep. Buddy Carter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Democratic Party of Georgia has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Committee against Republican Rep. Buddy Carter (GA-01) and the Buddy Carter for Congress campaign for alleged illegal campaign spending. On July 13, 2021, Rep. Carter’s campaign sent a release regarding a new television...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Reuters

Ex-U.S. Sen. Scott Brown resigns Mass. law school dean post

(Reuters) - The dean of New England Law Boston resigned on Wednesday after just eight months in the job. Scott Brown, a former Republican U.S. Senator for Massachusetts and former ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, told the school’s board of trustees he was stepping down immediately, saying that his vision for the school’s future differed from the board’s. In his resignation letter, obtained by The Boston Globe, Brown said he looks forward “to re-engaging in the political arena in support of candidates and causes who share my vision of re-building the Republican Party and moving our country beyond the partisan gridlock—goals that were incompatible with my role as the leader of a non-partisan academic institution.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy