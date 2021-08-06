How much has changed in North Carolina politics — and how much hasn't
The sense that North Carolina had entered a new era in 2008 was intoxicating, like drinking a magic elixir in one gulp. The Obama campaign had built momentum month by month, reaching a crescendo of excitement in the last weeks of the campaign, and what looked like a new progressive majority pulled through, sending N.C. into the Democratic column for the first time since 1976. In short order, the state legislature would pass some of the only progressive social legislation we’d seen in years — the Racial Justice Act and an LGBTQ anti-bullying bill — and Democrats went into 2010 with confidence. At an event at Duke University, I distinctly remember a young woman of color saying, “I was so proud of North Carolina.”www.themountaineer.com
