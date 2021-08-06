Special Weather Statement issued August 06 at 5:04AM CDT by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Clarion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR EASTERN BEAVER...BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY...NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND...SOUTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARION COUNTIES At 1239 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Shanor-Northvue, or 11 miles northeast of Butler, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Cranberry, Butler, Kittanning, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Harrison Township, Homeacre-Lyndora, Shanor-Northvue, Tarentum, Natrona Heights, Meridian, and Zelienople. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH