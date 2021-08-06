Cancel
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued August 06 at 5:04AM CDT by NWS

 6 days ago

..AREAS OF DENSE FOG DEVELOPING IN WESTERN MINNESOTA... Fog has been slowly expanding across western Minnesota early this morning, with visibilities in spots down to a quarter of a mile or less. This fog will burn off after sunrise. If driving, use low beam headlights and leave extra space between the car in front of you.

