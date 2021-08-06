Bay Ridge 3rd Avenue Summer Stroll 8/6

August 20, 2021 – There is now a place to taste the fruits of the Gali family’s labors, straight from their 18 acres of grapes grown at their vineyard property in Corralitos. This weekend marks the grand opening of Janice and Joseph Gali’s inaugural tasting room at 21 West Main Street, in downtown Los Gatos. The couple, who live in Los Gatos, converted the space, built in 1902 and still in top drawer condition, into an open and inviting 1,300 square foot wine tasting room. The original fir floors, which were just refinished, make the perfect backdrop to the stunning natural edge wooden bar, and striking furniture, including leather chairs and cowhide ottomans.