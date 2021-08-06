Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

What you should know about the most underrated form of exercise

By By Melanie Radzicki McManus, CNN
KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many of us, walking doesn't seem like anything special. It's just something we do every day. But walking is actually one of the best forms of exercise out there. Scores of studies show that this simple form of movement has a wealth of wide-ranging benefits, including better physical and mental health, increased mindfulness and enhanced communication skills.

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Science#Mental Health#Cnn#Harvard Medical School#The Journal Neurology#The Arthritis Foundation#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
DietsUS News and World Report

Diet Key to Better Health in People With Diabetes

TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A diet rich in fresh veggies, fruit and fiber has meaningful benefits for people with diabetes, a new research review confirms. Doctors have long recommended this kind of "low-glycemic" eating regimen to help patients manage their diabetes and keep blood sugar levels steady. The new review of findings from 29 different trials lends support for that advice.
HealthWebMD

What Is Sleep Apnea? 5 Facts You Should Know

If your breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, you may have a disorder known as sleep apnea. Find out more about the types, symptoms, and treatment of sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a disorder that causes intermittent pauses in breathing while you sleep. Even though the condition is common,...
Boulder, COoxygenmag.com

Study Finds Breathing Exercise Might Lower Blood Pressure

A small study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association reports that a particular breathing exercise might help prevent cardiovascular disease and improve athletic performance. High-Resistance Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training (IMST) is the practice of inhaling vigorously through a hand-held device that provides resistance. The study compares it...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

These Exact Exercises Reduce Your Risk of Deadly Disease, Says Study

A few years ago, a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology found that those who strength trained—more so than those who performed primarily cardio exercise—were at a greater reduced risk of early death from cancer. In 2021, a new review of epidemiological research published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity appears to have a modified—or at least advanced—that conclusion.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Needing to Take Supplements, Say Experts

Recent studies have found that supplements, by and large, can be a rip-off. Take the hallowed multivitamin, a part of millions of daily routines since childhood. In 2019, researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine evaluated studies involving almost half a million people and determined that multivitamins don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline or early death. Don't waste your money on multivitamins, they advised; get the vitamins and minerals you need from food.
HealthMedicalXpress

Growing evidence of vitamin K benefits for heart health

New Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has found that people who eat a diet rich in vitamin K have up to a 34 percent lower risk of atherosclerosis-related cardiovascular disease (conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels). Researchers examined data from more than 50,000 people taking part in the Danish...
HealthWebMD

5 Conditions Linked To Sleep Apnea

The effects of sleep apnea can be wide-ranging. Find out more about the correlation between sleep apnea and other diseases. Overlooking sleep apnea can affect your general health, because the consequences of untreated sleep apnea often impact more than just your sleep quality. The disorder may increase your risk for other health conditions such as high blood pressure and even depression. Here are five conditions that are closely related to sleep apnea.
Fitnesspharmacytimes.com

High Vitamin K Intake Associated With Lower Cardiovascular Health Risks

The investigators examined data from more than 50,000 individuals participating in the Danish Diet, Cancer, and Health study over a 23-year period. A vitamin K-rich diet is associated with a reduced risk of atherosclerosis-related cardiovascular disease—conditions that effect the heart or blood vessels—of up to 34%, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. The investigators examined data from more than 50,000 individuals participating in the Danish Diet, Cancer, and Health study over a 23-year period.
Weight Lossdoctorslounge.com

Prevalence of Obesity, Overweight High in Coronary Heart Disease

Overall, 19.5 percent of obese patients lost ≥5 percent of weight by six to 24 months after a CHD-related hospitalization. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of obesity and overweight is high among patients with coronary heart disease (CHD), and many patients do not lose weight after discharge from CHD-related hospitalization, according to a study published online July 27 in the European Heart Journal: Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes.
Workoutstodayspractitioner.com

Five-Minute Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training Lower Blood Pressure as Well as Exercise & Meds

Working out just five minutes daily via High-Resistance Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training (IMST), a practice described as “strength training for your breathing muscles,” lowers blood pressure and improves some measures of vascular health as well as, or even more than, aerobic exercise or medication. The study, published in JAMA from University of Colorado, Boulder, is evidence that this ultra-time-efficient maneuver could play a key role in helping aging adults fend off cardiovascular disease.
Public HealthKIMT

Do you have social jet lag? Here's what to do

Do you love to stay up late and then catch up on sleep on the weekend or a day off? If so, you could be committing a social faux pas -- when it comes to your sleep that is. Called "social jet lag" by sleep scientists, it's the delay in your body's natural sleep clock that occurs when you stay up late on Friday and Saturday nights to socialize and then sleep in to catch up.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.

Comments / 0

Community Policy