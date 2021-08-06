Europe's carbon tax could cost Russia nearly $12 billion by 2030

The top eight countries for U.S. exports (including Canada, China, Mexico, and Germany) all have a price on carbon, as do dozens of other countries that receive a lower portion of U.S. exports. Our exports to these countries will soon be charged a special tariff for the price of carbon since they did not pay for their carbon emissions at home. This means the US companies that are global competitors will soon have a price on carbon for their sales to other countries. The carbon tariffs these companies pay to other countries will be used to help those countries adapt to climate change by investing in clean energy and helping their communities deal with rising oceans, increasing storm intensity, and more extreme floods, droughts, and wildfires.