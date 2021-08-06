Shoppers Value Convenience Stores And Pharmacies More Than Ever

A new study has found that convenience stores, pharmacies and post offices are the services that have the most positive impact in local communities. The 2021 Community Barometer, published by the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS), looks at how people feel about the services that are available to them locally, and the impact that they have on key measures like reducing loneliness, how positive an impact they have on the community and how essential they are. Some of the 16 services people could choose from included restaurants, pubs/bars, pharmacies, specialist food shops, coffee shops, non-food stores, pharmacies and others.