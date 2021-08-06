HelloFresh Steps Up Spending As Eating At Home Trend Continues

Brand launches line of canned beverages and an expands its fruit bowl portfolio. Dole has launched two new product lines: Dole Fruitify, canned, ready-to-drink beverages; and Dole Essentials, an expansion of the brand’s fruit bowl line. Both products are made real fruit juice and ingredients such as turmeric and green tea extract. Dole Fruitify comes in three flavors: Glow (pineapple, mango, and turmeric), Replenish (pineapple and coconut water) and Energize (pineapple with green tea). The functional juices have 100 calories per can and contain no added sugar or high fructose corn syrup. Dole Essentials also come in three flavors: Pineapple with Cucumber & Mint, Mandarin Oranges with Tumeric, and Mixed Fruit with Green Tea Extract. Dole Essentials are sold in two-packs of 7-ounce bowls.
