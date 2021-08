Following the further lifting of restrictions last month, ‘shopping around’ for food and grocery items has increased and is now even higher than pre-pandemic levels. ShopperVista data from IGD shows the number of grocery shops used by shoppers has risen to 13, which is the highest level since December 2018. The shift in shopping culture has been seen most in hypermarkets and supermarkets in the last month with IGD suggesting the trend was driven by a combination of the lifting of Covid restrictions, the heatwave conditions, and the Euro 2020 finals.