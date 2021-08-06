Cancel
Why is China targeting its own internet companies?

Cover picture for the articleFor months, the Chinese government has been putting pressure on big tech companies. It penalized the recently public ride-hailing company Didi for how it collected user data. It blocked two major video game streaming platforms from combining, shut down online tutoring sites, hit e-commerce giant Alibaba with a nearly $3 billion antitrust fine, and this week, a state-run newspaper called online games “spiritual opium.”

