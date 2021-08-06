Why is China targeting its own internet companies?
For months, the Chinese government has been putting pressure on big tech companies. It penalized the recently public ride-hailing company Didi for how it collected user data. It blocked two major video game streaming platforms from combining, shut down online tutoring sites, hit e-commerce giant Alibaba with a nearly $3 billion antitrust fine, and this week, a state-run newspaper called online games “spiritual opium.”www.marketplace.org
